

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Avolta Ltd (D2JA.F), a travel retailer, on Thursday reported first-quarter turnover of CHF 2.962 billion, down from CHF 3.105 billion in the prior-year period.



Core turnover fell to CHF 2.905 billion from CHF 3.050 billion a year earlier. On an organic basis, however, core turnover grew 4.7%, while growth at constant exchange rates was 4%.



Operating profit stood at CHF 88 million during the quarter.



Core EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) decreased to CHF 190 million from CHF 196 million previously. On a constant currency basis, EBITDA increased 8.4% year-on-year.



The company reaffirmed its medium-term outlook, targeting organic growth of 5% to 7%.



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