

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $569.48 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $442.99 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Monster Beverage Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $572.38 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.0% to $2.35 billion from $1.85 billion last year.



Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $569.48 Mln. vs. $442.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $2.35 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.



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