

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported first-quarter results with profit rising from last year, supported by higher product sales and improved operating income.



Total revenue increased to $6.96 billion in the first quarter of 2026 from $6.67 billion in the same period last year.



Net income climbed to $2.02 billion, or $1.61 per share, compared with $1.32 billion, or $1.04 per share, in the first quarter of 2025.



Gilead also raised its 2026 product sales guidance to a range of $30.0 billion to $30.4 billion, up from its prior outlook of $29.6 billion to $30.0 billion.



GILD is currently trading after hours at $131.79, down $2.27 or 1.69 percent on the Nasdaq.



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