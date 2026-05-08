

MUTTENZ (dpa-AFX) - Clariant AG (CLN.SW, CLZNY.PK) Friday said that its sales fell 9.4 percent in the first quarter, impacted by poor performance in Catalyst volumes and portfolio pruning affecting Care Chemicals. The company also reaffirmed its outlook for the year ahead.



The Swiss specialty chemical company reported first-quarter sales of 918 million Swiss francs, down from 1.01 billion francs in the same period last year. In local currencies, the decline was 2 percent.



EBITDA for the period rose 3.4 percent to 157.8 million francs from 152.6 million francs in the year-ago quarter.



EBITDA margin climbed to 17.2 percent from 15.1 percent in the corresponding quarter of 2025. Excluding exceptional items, the EBITDA margin fell to 17.5 percent from 18.8 percent in the prior-year quarter.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2206, with sales expected to be around 2025 levels in local currency and an EBITDA margin of around 18 percent, before exceptional items.



On the Swiss Exchange, CLN.SW ended Thursday's trading at 8.10 Swiss francs, down 1.9 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News