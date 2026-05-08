

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nintendo Co. Ltd. (NTDOY) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY424.056 billion, or JPY364.51 per share. This compares with JPY278.806 billion, or JPY239.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 98.7% to JPY2.313 trillion from JPY1.164 trillion last year.



Nintendo Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY424.056 Bln. vs. JPY278.806 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY364.51 vs. JPY239.47 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.313 Tn vs. JPY1.164 Tn last year.



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