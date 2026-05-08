Logistea AB: Report from Logistea AB's Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2026

Today, on Friday 8 May 2026, Logistea AB held its Annual General Meeting with the shareholders and the following main resolutions were adopted.

Adoption of the balance sheets and income statements

The general meeting resolved to adopt the balance sheet and the consolidated balance sheet as per 31 December 2025, as well as the income statement and the consolidated income statement for the financial year 2025.

Disposition of the company's earnings

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that dividend shall be distributed in a total amount of SEK 0.20 per ordinary share to be paid in four instalments. The general meeting resolved that the record date for the first payment of SEK 0.05 per ordinary share shall be Tuesday 12 May 2026, that the record date for the second payment of SEK 0.05 per ordinary share shall be Wednesday 30 September 2026, that the record date for the third payment of SEK 0.05 per ordinary share shall be Wednesday 30 December 2026 and that the record date for the fourth payment of SEK 0.05 per ordinary share shall be Wednesday 31 March 2027. The payments are estimated to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on the third banking day after each record date.

Discharge from liability

The general meeting resolved to discharge the board of directors and the CEO from liability for the management of the company's business during the financial year 2025.

Determination of the number of directors of the board and the number of auditors and deputy auditors

The general meeting resolved that the board of directors, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall consist of five directors with no deputies and that the company shall continue to have one registered accounting firm with no deputy auditor.

Determination of remuneration to the directors of the board and the auditor

The general meeting resolved that, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, remuneration to the members of the board of directors shall be distributed as follows:

The chairman of the board of directors: SEK 400,000

Each of the other directors of the board: SEK 200,000

The chairman of the audit committee: SEK 100,000

Each of the other members of the audit committee: SEK 50,000

No additional remuneration is paid to board members performing committee work in committees other than the audit committee.

The general meeting resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Election of board of directors and chairman of the board of directors

For the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the general meeting resolved to re-elect Patrik Tillman, Mia Arnhult, Anneli Lindblom and Kristoffer Formo as members of the board of directors and to elect Gabriel Cronstedt as new member of the board of directors. Jonas Grandér had declined re-election.

Patrik Tillman was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors.

Election of auditor

For the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the general meeting resolved to re-elect the registered accounting firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag as the company's auditor. Gabriel Novella will continue to be the auditor in charge.

Resolution on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

In accordance with the board of directors' proposal, the general meeting resolved to adopt guidelines for remuneration to senior executives to apply no longer than until the end of the annual general meeting 2030.

Remuneration report

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the board of directors' remuneration report according to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act for the financial year 2025.

Implementation of a long-term incentive program through a directed issue of warrants and transfer of warrants (LTIP 2026/2029)

In accordance with the board of directors' proposal, the general meeting resolved to implement a long-term incentive program to existing and future senior executives, key persons and other employees in Logistea. The program comprises a maximum of 1,027,000 warrants entitling to subscription of a maximum of 1,027,000 new ordinary class B shares in Logistea. The warrants are issued free of charge to a wholly owned subsidiary of Logistea, which shall transfer the warrants to the participants of LTIP 2026/2029 against payment corresponding to the market value.

The warrants may be exercised to subscribe for ordinary shares of class B in Logistea during three periods: (i) a three-week period from the day following the publication of the company's year-end report for the period 1 January - 31 December 2028, but not earlier than 2 January 2029 and not later than 9 March 2029, (ii) a three-week period from the day after the publication of the company's interim report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2029, but not earlier than 3 April 2029 and not later than 11 June 2029, and (iii) a three-week period from the day following the publication of the company's interim report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2029, but not earlier than 2 July 2029 and not later than 10 September 2029.

The subscription price per ordinary share of class B shall be 120 percent of the average price of the ordinary share of class B during the Measurement Period (as defined below). The average price of the ordinary share of class B during the measurement period is the average volume weighted price paid on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from 28 April 2026 up to and including 5 May 2026 (the "Measurement Period").

Upon exercise of all warrants, LTIP 2026/2029 entails a dilution of approximately 0.20 percent of the number of shares in the company and 0.14 percent of the number of votes.

Resolution on authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on new issues of ordinary shares

The general meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to, within the limits of the articles of association applicable at the time of exercise of the authorisation, on one or several occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, decide on new issues of ordinary shares of class B with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and decide on new issues of ordinary shares of class A and class B with preferential rights for shareholders.

Based on the authorisation, the number of shares that may be issued may correspond to an increase of a maximum of twenty (20) percent of the total number of shares issued in the company at the time of the Annual General Meeting, subject to the limitation set out in the final paragraph below. The shares may be subscribed for in cash, by contribution in kind or by way of set-off or on terms set out in Chapter 2, Section 5 of the Swedish Companies Act.

A new issue decided by virtue of the authorisation which takes place with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall be in line with market terms.

When exercising the authorisation, and where the number of shares issued exceeds ten (10) percent of the total number of shares issued in the company at the time of the Annual General Meeting, the excess number of shares may only be issued where the shares are to be paid for in kind or by way of set-off, and for the purpose of acquiring properties or property-owning companies, and an individual subscriber shall be entitled to subscribe for a maximum of two (2) percent of the total number of shares issued by the company at the time of the Annual General Meeting.

Resolution on authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on repurchase and transfer of own ordinary shares

The general meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to, on one or several occasions for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to acquire a maximum number of own ordinary shares so that the company holds a maximum of five percent of all shares in the company at any time following the acquisition.

Acquisitions may only be conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm, and may not be carried out at a price that exceeds the higher of the prices for the most recent independent trade and the highest current bid on Nasdaq Stockholm. Acquisitions may not be made at a price below the lowest possible market price. The company may assign a stock exchange member to accumulate a certain amount of own shares by proprietary trading during a certain time period and on the day of delivery pay for the shares at a price corresponding to the volume-weighted average price based on the total trading during that period. Payment for the ordinary shares shall be made in cash.

Furthermore, the general meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to, on one or more occasions for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to transfer the company's own ordinary shares. Such transfer of ordinary shares may be made of up to the total number of own ordinary shares held by the company from time to time. Transfers may be made on or outside Nasdaq Stockholm, including a right to resolve to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights. Transfer of ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm shall be made at a price within the price interval applicable from time to time. Transfer of ordinary shares outside Nasdaq Stockholm shall be made at a cash price or a value of property received corresponding to an assessed market value at the time of the transfer of the ordinary shares in the company being transferred.

Resolution on repurchase and set-off offers in respect of warrants series 2023/2026, comprising (A) approval of conditional offers to repurchase warrants and (B) approval of the board's proposed resolution regarding directed issues of shares of class B

In accordance with the board of directors' proposal, the general meeting resolved to approve that the company, on three (3) separate occasions occurring during the period in which the Warrants may be exercised, makes offers to the Warrant Holders to transfer all Warrants to Logistea at a price corresponding to the market value of the transferred Warrants, with payment for the Warrants being made in the form of newly issued ordinary shares of class B in Logistea.

The offers shall be conditional upon the board of directors determining that the conditions are met for the claim for consideration arising for participants in connection with the acceptance of each offer to be used by way of set-off as payment for newly issued ordinary shares of class B. The first repurchase offer is expected to be declared unconditional on 8 May 2026, the second repurchase offer is expected to be declared unconditional on 15 May 2026, and the third repurchase offer is expected to be declared unconditional on 22 May 2026.

The Warrants repurchased by the company will either lapse or be cancelled, depending on what is deemed most appropriate.

Warrant Holders who do not accept the offers may, without being affected by the offers, exercise their Warrants for subscription of ordinary shares of class B during the subscription period in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions of the Warrants.

Resolution to amend the articles of association (payment of dividend)

In accordance with the board of directors' proposal, the general meeting resolved to amend § 5 of the articles of association so that the current provision regarding the timing of dividend payments in respect of ordinary shares of class A and class B is removed, in order not to restrict the board's flexibility.

Resolution to amend the articles of association (conversion of shares)

In accordance with the board of directors' proposal, the general meeting resolved to amend § 5 of the articles of association so that the current provision on conversion of ordinary shares of class A into ordinary shares of class B, instead of being optional, becomes mandatory following a resolution by the board of directors. The board of directors intends to resolve on the conversion of all ordinary shares of class A into ordinary shares of class B within two weeks of the Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact

Niklas Zuckerman, CEO Logistea

Niklas.zuckerman@logistea.se

Michela Westin, General Counsel Logistea

Michela.westin@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se