Logistea AB: Logistea's Board of Directors resolves to convert all Class A Shares to Class B Shares

The Board of Directors of Logistea AB (publ) ("Logistea" or the "Company") has, in accordance with the provisions of Logistea's Articles of Association adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2026, resolved to convert all ordinary A shares in the Company into ordinary B shares. The Board of Directors considers that the conversion will have a positive impact by facilitating increased institutional and international ownership, as well as have a positive effect on Logistea's rating linked to corporate governance.

Following the conversion, the Company will no longer have any outstanding A shares. The total number of shares in the Company will remain unchanged; however, all shares will consist of ordinary B shares, each carrying one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

The record date for the conversion is 29 May 2026, and the conversion is expected to be completed through registration with Euroclear Sweden AB on 1 June 2026. The conversion will be carried out automatically and does not require any action from shareholders.

A summary of the ten largest shareholders in Logistea as per 28 April 2026 after the conversion is set out below. The information is based on the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB and, where applicable, information obtained by the company regarding nominee-registered holdings.

Owner LOGI B Capital, % Votes, % Confirmed Rutger Arnhult incl. Related parties 105 411 934 20,65 20,65 2026-04-28 Nordika 73 628 370 14,42 14,42 2026-04-28 Länsförsäkringar Fonder 50 700 000 9,93 9,93 2026-04-28 Fjärde AP-fonden 44 541 925 8,72 8,72 2026-04-28 Corvus Estate AS 19 210 328 3,76 3,76 2026-04-28 Handelsbanken Fonder 12 195 599 2,39 2,39 2026-04-30 Carnegie Fonder 11 263 901 2,21 2,21 2026-04-28 Alcur Fonder 10 944 487 2,14 2,14 2026-03-31 First Fondene 7 600 000 1,49 1,49 2026-04-28 Patrik Tillman 6 590 973 1,29 1,29 2026-04-28 Total 10 largest shareholders 342 087 517 67,00 67,00

For further information, please contact

Niklas Zuckerman, CEO Logistea

Niklas.zuckerman@logistea.se

Michela Westin, General Counsel Logistea

Michela.westin@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se