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WKN: A3C8CM | ISIN: SE0017131329 | Ticker-Symbol: 1OL1
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 11:45
1,290 Euro
+1,98 % +0,025
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGISTEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGISTEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logistea AB: Logistea's Board of Directors resolves to convert all Class A Shares to Class B Shares

The Board of Directors of Logistea AB (publ) ("Logistea" or the "Company") has, in accordance with the provisions of Logistea's Articles of Association adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2026, resolved to convert all ordinary A shares in the Company into ordinary B shares. The Board of Directors considers that the conversion will have a positive impact by facilitating increased institutional and international ownership, as well as have a positive effect on Logistea's rating linked to corporate governance.

Following the conversion, the Company will no longer have any outstanding A shares. The total number of shares in the Company will remain unchanged; however, all shares will consist of ordinary B shares, each carrying one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

The record date for the conversion is 29 May 2026, and the conversion is expected to be completed through registration with Euroclear Sweden AB on 1 June 2026. The conversion will be carried out automatically and does not require any action from shareholders.

A summary of the ten largest shareholders in Logistea as per 28 April 2026 after the conversion is set out below. The information is based on the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB and, where applicable, information obtained by the company regarding nominee-registered holdings.

OwnerLOGI BCapital, %Votes, %Confirmed
Rutger Arnhult incl. Related parties105 411 93420,6520,652026-04-28
Nordika73 628 37014,4214,422026-04-28
Länsförsäkringar Fonder50 700 0009,939,932026-04-28
Fjärde AP-fonden44 541 9258,728,722026-04-28
Corvus Estate AS19 210 3283,763,762026-04-28
Handelsbanken Fonder12 195 5992,392,392026-04-30
Carnegie Fonder11 263 9012,212,212026-04-28
Alcur Fonder10 944 4872,142,142026-03-31
First Fondene 7 600 0001,491,492026-04-28
Patrik Tillman6 590 9731,291,292026-04-28
Total 10 largest shareholders342 087 51767,0067,00

For further information, please contact

Niklas Zuckerman, CEO Logistea
Niklas.zuckerman@logistea.se

Michela Westin, General Counsel Logistea
Michela.westin@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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