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WKN: A3C8CM | ISIN: SE0017131329 | Ticker-Symbol: 1OL1
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 09:15
1,250 Euro
+0,40 % +0,005
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGISTEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGISTEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logistea AB: Logistea published interim report for the first quarter 2026

Growth journey continues after an intense quarter

Summary Quarter January - March 2026
· Revenue increased by 21 per cent and amounted to SEK 301 million (248). Income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 300 million (251).
· Net operating income increased by 23 per cent to SEK 266 million (216). Net operating income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 265 million (219).
· Profit from property management amounted to SEK 148 million (115). Profit from property management per share increased by 18 per cent to SEK 0.29 (0.24).
· Profit before tax amounted to SEK 390 million (189), with changes in the value of properties impacting earnings by SEK 197 million (47).
· Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 128 million (125).
· Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.65 (0.33).
· Net asset value per share increased to SEK 17.6 (16.6).
· The property value amounted to SEK 17,432 million (15,729), impacted by currency fluctuations of SEK 274 million (-364).
· During the quarter, 14 properties with an underlying property value of SEK 1,282 million were acquired. The properties' annual rental income amounts to SEK 96.5 million.
· The Board of Directors has proposed to the Annual General Meeting in May 2026 that all remaining Class A shares be converted into Class B shares. This would result in Logistea having a single class of shares with equal voting rights per share.

"With a clear focus on cash flow, long-term leases and financial discipline, we delivered one of our strongest quarters to date", says CEO Niklas Zuckerman.

At 09:00 today, Tuesday 28 April, there is a possibility to watch a presentation of the Interim Report. The report will be presented by Logistea's CEO Niklas Zuckerman and CFO Philip Löfgren in English. The presentation will be webcasted live and to watch the webcast, follow this link. A recording will be available afterwards on Logistea's website.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register via this link. After registration, you will receive phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. It will be possible to ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For additional information, please contact:

Niklas Zuckerman, CEO
Niklas.zuckerman@logistea.se

Philip Löfgren, CFO
Philip.lofgren@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

This information is information that Logistea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 07:30 CEST.

Attachments

Earnings Call Q1 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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