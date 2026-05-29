On May 21, 2026, Logistea AB disclosed that its board of directors had resolved on a mandatory conversion of all outstanding ordinary A shares into ordinary B shares. The record date of the conversion is today, May 29, 2026.
With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to remove the class A shares from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.
|Company registration number
|556627-6241
|Short name:
|LOGI A
|ISIN code:
|SE0017131329
|Order book ID:
|40936
The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be today, May 29, 2026.
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
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