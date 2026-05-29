On May 21, 2026, Logistea AB disclosed that its board of directors had resolved on a mandatory conversion of all outstanding ordinary A shares into ordinary B shares. The record date of the conversion is today, May 29, 2026.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to remove the class A shares from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Company registration number 556627-6241 Short name: LOGI A ISIN code: SE0017131329 Order book ID: 40936

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be today, May 29, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.