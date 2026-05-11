

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NPX.F) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY123.891 billion, or JPY286.22 per share. This compares with JPY98.779 billion, or JPY228.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to JPY1.359 trillion from JPY1.308 trillion last year.



Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY123.891 Bln. vs. JPY98.779 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY286.22 vs. JPY228.20 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.359 Tn vs. JPY1.308 Tn last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News