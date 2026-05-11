

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NPX.F, 4091.T), a Japanese provider of industrial gases, on Monday announced that it expects a rise in earnings and revenue for the full year, despite persisting global economic uncertainties.



The company said: 'For FYE2027, shipment volumes of the Group's products may be affected by these business environment factors. Nevertheless, we will continue to focus on delivering value to our customers, strengthening price management, and pursuing productivity improvement initiatives, with the aim of enhancing overall profitability.'



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the company expects a net income of JPY 131 billion, or JPY 302.64 per basic share, with an operating profit of JPY 215 billion, on revenue of JPY 1.380 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Nippon Sanso has recorded a net profit of JPY 123.8 billion, or JPY 286.22 per basic share, with an operating income of JPY 197.8 billion, on revenue of JPY 1.359 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the company plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 66 per share, up from JPY 62 per share in the previous year.



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