

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NPX.F) on Monday reported higher earnings for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, mainly driven by revenue growth.



Profit before tax increased to 176.786 billion yen from 145.272 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating income rose to 197.882 billion yen from 165.906 billion yen a year earlier.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 123.891 billion yen or 286.22 yen per share, up from 98.779 billion yen or 228.20 yen per share in the prior year.



Revenue increased 3.9% to 1.3596 trillion yen from 1.3080 trillion yen in the previous fiscal year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company forecasts revenue of 1.380 trillion yen, up 1.5% from the previous year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to increase 5.7% to 131 billion yen or 302.64 yen per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News