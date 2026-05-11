Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11
11 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 245,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 419.139p. The highest price paid per share was 426.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 415.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0326% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 556,345,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 752,081,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
412
415.200
16:10:16
583
415.200
16:10:16
158
415.400
16:09:37
1405
415.400
16:09:37
61
415.400
16:09:37
743
415.400
16:08:37
2536
415.600
16:08:13
544
415.100
16:05:21
218
415.100
16:05:21
860
415.300
16:05:21
927
415.500
16:03:57
755
415.500
16:03:57
27
415.300
16:02:10
799
415.300
16:02:10
424
415.700
16:02:07
417
415.700
16:02:07
830
416.000
16:01:12
715
416.200
16:01:12
959
416.100
15:59:35
2079
416.400
15:59:33
757
416.000
15:57:02
828
416.000
15:55:50
731
415.700
15:54:11
742
416.000
15:53:17
742
416.100
15:53:17
945
416.100
15:53:16
758
416.000
15:52:18
518
416.000
15:52:00
200
416.000
15:51:36
39
415.700
15:50:33
1632
415.700
15:50:33
786
415.700
15:50:33
39
415.700
15:50:33
871
415.600
15:46:21
295
415.800
15:46:20
541
415.800
15:46:20
795
416.000
15:44:38
859
416.200
15:44:38
752
416.400
15:41:29
721
416.800
15:41:27
812
416.900
15:41:21
751
416.900
15:41:08
1002
416.800
15:38:35
859
417.100
15:38:16
960
417.100
15:38:16
340
417.100
15:36:26
388
417.100
15:36:26
559
417.000
15:36:13
838
417.000
15:35:08
887
417.100
15:32:08
322
417.300
15:31:09
467
417.300
15:31:09
629
417.500
15:30:33
219
417.500
15:29:55
750
417.700
15:28:20
286
418.100
15:28:16
553
418.100
15:28:16
85
418.200
15:27:58
720
418.200
15:27:58
93
418.400
15:27:49
92
418.400
15:27:49
688
418.400
15:27:49
4093
418.400
15:26:45
822
418.000
15:20:06
840
418.200
15:19:19
754
418.200
15:19:19
2623
418.000
15:17:30
1009
418.000
15:17:30
400
417.500
15:12:51
471
417.500
15:12:51
787
417.500
15:12:51
224
417.500
15:11:46
767
417.500
15:10:59
767
417.700
15:10:06
816
417.700
15:10:00
2807
417.300
15:08:06
2049
417.000
15:05:06
774
416.800
15:02:56
3773
416.900
15:02:56
776
416.400
14:59:00
816
416.400
14:58:00
786
416.200
14:57:07
662
416.300
14:54:07
218
416.300
14:54:07
832
416.700
14:53:42
982
417.100
14:51:42
911
417.300
14:51:42
749
417.500
14:51:14
779
417.500
14:50:12
881
417.500
14:48:12
894
417.500
14:46:47
741
417.700
14:46:47
720
416.700
14:43:21
752
417.100
14:41:58
756
417.300
14:41:57
749
417.300
14:39:23
881
417.300
14:39:23
790
417.300
14:39:23
871
417.300
14:37:11
780
416.600
14:35:08
852
417.800
14:35:06
761
417.500
14:33:52
1153
417.800
14:33:51
1421
418.200
14:33:51
740
417.800
14:30:53
219
417.700
14:30:00
513
417.700
14:30:00
890
417.700
14:30:00
852
418.100
14:29:00
1005
418.200
14:28:40
873
418.500
14:28:40
653
418.500
14:27:40
263
418.500
14:27:40
253
418.700
14:24:40
611
418.700
14:24:40
856
418.900
14:24:14
876
418.900
14:20:14
2105
418.900
14:19:46
2506
418.900
14:19:46
755
416.800
14:08:28
716
416.800
14:08:28
473
416.100
14:04:26
811
416.100
14:04:26
299
416.100
14:01:20
831
416.200
14:01:03
817
416.200
14:01:03
1355
416.200
14:01:03
132
415.800
13:56:01
653
415.800
13:56:01
745
415.700
13:55:01
754
416.000
13:48:01
879
416.000
13:48:01
1412
416.300
13:47:47
891
415.800
13:42:37
320
415.900
13:42:02
442
415.900
13:42:02
1073
415.900
13:40:49
311
415.900
13:40:49
292
415.700
13:36:15
831
415.600
13:34:16
38
415.600
13:34:03
760
415.600
13:34:03
946
415.600
13:34:03
97
415.600
13:33:24
152
415.600
13:33:24
851
415.400
13:26:19
773
415.700
13:24:34
804
415.700
13:22:30
930
415.900
13:21:29
778
416.100
13:21:29
772
416.100
13:21:29
873
415.100
13:13:30
820
415.400
13:09:21
859
415.600
13:09:21
737
415.800
13:08:57
729
415.800
13:08:57
825
415.800
13:08:57
789
415.800
13:08:57
863
415.600
12:58:45
749
415.200
12:53:48
725
415.300
12:52:50
885
415.400
12:51:22
844
415.400
12:48:09
889
415.600
12:48:05
872
415.600
12:46:09
1230
415.700
12:40:30
1230
415.900
12:40:30
568
416.300
12:36:47
29
416.300
12:36:47
790
416.300
12:36:47
280
416.300
12:35:37
956
416.200
12:29:58
783
416.300
12:29:58
24
416.300
12:29:58
24
416.300
12:29:58
970
416.300
12:25:42
779
416.300
12:21:05
1214
416.700
12:15:08
781
417.100
12:14:49
884
417.500
12:07:28
873
418.100
12:04:45
656
418.100
12:04:45
159
418.100
12:04:45
825
418.100
12:04:45
21
418.100
12:04:45
1279
418.500
12:02:47
36
418.500
12:01:26
49
418.500
12:01:16
60
418.500
12:01:06
50
418.500
12:00:56
305
418.500
12:00:56
14
418.300
11:59:49
732
418.300
11:57:00
726
418.300
11:57:00
118
417.800
11:49:26
236
417.800
11:49:26
321
417.800
11:49:26
253
418.500
11:46:46
508
418.500
11:46:46
821
418.700
11:42:39
844
419.400
11:39:28
807
419.600
11:37:54
960
419.600
11:37:54
753
419.600
11:35:19
626
419.600
11:35:19
887
419.600
11:35:19
|
232
419.600
11:31:47
860
419.900
11:26:52
809
419.600
11:20:19
473
420.000
11:20:05
847
420.000
11:20:05
192
420.000
11:19:11
214
420.000
11:19:11
726
420.200
11:16:11
1122
420.200
11:16:11
789
419.800
11:06:29
893
420.000
11:05:13
883
420.100
11:01:17
842
420.600
11:00:07
789
420.900
10:58:26
806
421.000
10:58:24
801
421.200
10:51:45
424
421.300
10:51:38
774
421.300
10:51:38
249
421.300
10:51:33
750
421.300
10:51:20
71
421.300
10:51:20
56
421.300
10:49:22
1116
421.100
10:47:48
808
421.100
10:47:48
760
421.000
10:37:35
795
421.300
10:37:20
874
421.000
10:34:38
1082
421.200
10:32:52
986
421.400
10:30:36
12
421.700
10:28:42
12
421.700
10:28:42
808
421.700
10:28:42
816
421.700
10:28:42
4
421.700
10:26:58
251
421.400
10:23:35
717
421.400
10:23:35
2026
421.400
10:23:08
740
420.900
10:16:39
1238
421.000
10:16:39
522
421.200
10:14:35
1547
421.200
10:14:35
243
421.200
10:14:02
769
421.300
10:04:54
208
421.500
10:04:54
872
421.500
10:04:54
617
421.500
10:03:22
827
421.800
10:01:55
832
422.000
10:00:14
678
422.400
09:58:04
|
132
422.400
09:58:04
537
422.400
09:58:04
248
422.400
09:55:55
526
422.800
09:52:03
352
422.800
09:52:03
877
423.100
09:51:20
126
423.400
09:49:36
688
423.400
09:49:36
928
423.400
09:49:36
742
423.400
09:49:36
769
423.500
09:46:16
806
423.700
09:43:33
824
423.500
09:41:10
993
423.500
09:41:10
758
423.500
09:41:10
769
422.900
09:34:57
644
|
422.900
09:34:57
231
422.900
09:34:57
1035
422.800
09:30:02
750
422.800
09:30:02
820
423.300
09:25:09
783
423.700
09:25:05
710
423.700
09:25:05
909
424.000
09:25:05
892
424.000
09:22:05
490
424.000
09:18:05
264
424.000
09:17:46
754
424.100
09:17:25
484
423.600
09:10:12
303
423.600
09:10:04
873
423.700
09:09:54
779
424.100
09:08:05
820
424.300
09:07:20
884
424.300
09:07:20
828
423.100
09:01:14
891
423.300
09:01:14
741
423.300
09:01:14
781
423.300
08:57:32
3904
424.800
08:46:40
1719
424.700
08:46:40
1951
424.700
08:46:40
735
423.300
08:35:14
693
423.500
08:32:54
184
423.500
08:32:54
753
423.800
08:32:46
838
424.300
08:31:57
600
424.500
08:31:16
245
424.500
08:31:16
1017
424.700
08:31:16
768
424.700
08:29:16
881
424.700
08:23:16
721
424.700
08:23:16
749
425.000
08:22:46
866
424.700
08:19:12
866
424.700
08:15:06
863
424.700
08:15:06
262
424.700
08:15:06
494
424.700
08:13:54
784
424.700
08:11:14
955
425.300
08:11:02
741
425.600
08:10:58
56
425.700
08:09:27
856
425.900
08:09:27
666
425.700
08:09:27
795
425.700
08:09:27
762
|
426.000
08:07:50
762
426.100
08:07:50
765
425.600
08:05:43
814
425.600
08:05:36
762
425.600
08:04:03
1197
425.700
08:04:03
1053
423.300
08:00:11