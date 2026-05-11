Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KUPFER BEI 6.35 USD: Warum Kutcho Copper plötzlich wie ein Übernahmekandidat aussieht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 18:16
4,887 Euro
-1,71 % -0,085
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8034,87819:02
4,8024,87718:50
PR Newswire
11.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11

11 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 245,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 419.139p. The highest price paid per share was 426.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 415.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0326% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 556,345,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 752,081,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

412

415.200

16:10:16

583

415.200

16:10:16

158

415.400

16:09:37

1405

415.400

16:09:37

61

415.400

16:09:37

743

415.400

16:08:37

2536

415.600

16:08:13

544

415.100

16:05:21

218

415.100

16:05:21

860

415.300

16:05:21

927

415.500

16:03:57

755

415.500

16:03:57

27

415.300

16:02:10

799

415.300

16:02:10

424

415.700

16:02:07

417

415.700

16:02:07

830

416.000

16:01:12

715

416.200

16:01:12

959

416.100

15:59:35

2079

416.400

15:59:33

757

416.000

15:57:02

828

416.000

15:55:50

731

415.700

15:54:11

742

416.000

15:53:17

742

416.100

15:53:17

945

416.100

15:53:16

758

416.000

15:52:18

518

416.000

15:52:00

200

416.000

15:51:36

39

415.700

15:50:33

1632

415.700

15:50:33

786

415.700

15:50:33

39

415.700

15:50:33

871

415.600

15:46:21

295

415.800

15:46:20

541

415.800

15:46:20

795

416.000

15:44:38

859

416.200

15:44:38

752

416.400

15:41:29

721

416.800

15:41:27

812

416.900

15:41:21

751

416.900

15:41:08

1002

416.800

15:38:35

859

417.100

15:38:16

960

417.100

15:38:16

340

417.100

15:36:26

388

417.100

15:36:26

559

417.000

15:36:13

838

417.000

15:35:08

887

417.100

15:32:08

322

417.300

15:31:09

467

417.300

15:31:09

629

417.500

15:30:33

219

417.500

15:29:55

750

417.700

15:28:20

286

418.100

15:28:16

553

418.100

15:28:16

85

418.200

15:27:58

720

418.200

15:27:58

93

418.400

15:27:49

92

418.400

15:27:49

688

418.400

15:27:49

4093

418.400

15:26:45

822

418.000

15:20:06

840

418.200

15:19:19

754

418.200

15:19:19

2623

418.000

15:17:30

1009

418.000

15:17:30

400

417.500

15:12:51

471

417.500

15:12:51

787

417.500

15:12:51

224

417.500

15:11:46

767

417.500

15:10:59

767

417.700

15:10:06

816

417.700

15:10:00

2807

417.300

15:08:06

2049

417.000

15:05:06

774

416.800

15:02:56

3773

416.900

15:02:56

776

416.400

14:59:00

816

416.400

14:58:00

786

416.200

14:57:07

662

416.300

14:54:07

218

416.300

14:54:07

832

416.700

14:53:42

982

417.100

14:51:42

911

417.300

14:51:42

749

417.500

14:51:14

779

417.500

14:50:12

881

417.500

14:48:12

894

417.500

14:46:47

741

417.700

14:46:47

720

416.700

14:43:21

752

417.100

14:41:58

756

417.300

14:41:57

749

417.300

14:39:23

881

417.300

14:39:23

790

417.300

14:39:23

871

417.300

14:37:11

780

416.600

14:35:08

852

417.800

14:35:06

761

417.500

14:33:52

1153

417.800

14:33:51

1421

418.200

14:33:51

740

417.800

14:30:53

219

417.700

14:30:00

513

417.700

14:30:00

890

417.700

14:30:00

852

418.100

14:29:00

1005

418.200

14:28:40

873

418.500

14:28:40

653

418.500

14:27:40

263

418.500

14:27:40

253

418.700

14:24:40

611

418.700

14:24:40

856

418.900

14:24:14

876

418.900

14:20:14

2105

418.900

14:19:46

2506

418.900

14:19:46

755

416.800

14:08:28

716

416.800

14:08:28

473

416.100

14:04:26

811

416.100

14:04:26

299

416.100

14:01:20

831

416.200

14:01:03

817

416.200

14:01:03

1355

416.200

14:01:03

132

415.800

13:56:01

653

415.800

13:56:01

745

415.700

13:55:01

754

416.000

13:48:01

879

416.000

13:48:01

1412

416.300

13:47:47

891

415.800

13:42:37

320

415.900

13:42:02

442

415.900

13:42:02

1073

415.900

13:40:49

311

415.900

13:40:49

292

415.700

13:36:15

831

415.600

13:34:16

38

415.600

13:34:03

760

415.600

13:34:03

946

415.600

13:34:03

97

415.600

13:33:24

152

415.600

13:33:24

851

415.400

13:26:19

773

415.700

13:24:34

804

415.700

13:22:30

930

415.900

13:21:29

778

416.100

13:21:29

772

416.100

13:21:29

873

415.100

13:13:30

820

415.400

13:09:21

859

415.600

13:09:21

737

415.800

13:08:57

729

415.800

13:08:57

825

415.800

13:08:57

789

415.800

13:08:57

863

415.600

12:58:45

749

415.200

12:53:48

725

415.300

12:52:50

885

415.400

12:51:22

844

415.400

12:48:09

889

415.600

12:48:05

872

415.600

12:46:09

1230

415.700

12:40:30

1230

415.900

12:40:30

568

416.300

12:36:47

29

416.300

12:36:47

790

416.300

12:36:47

280

416.300

12:35:37

956

416.200

12:29:58

783

416.300

12:29:58

24

416.300

12:29:58

24

416.300

12:29:58

970

416.300

12:25:42

779

416.300

12:21:05

1214

416.700

12:15:08

781

417.100

12:14:49

884

417.500

12:07:28

873

418.100

12:04:45

656

418.100

12:04:45

159

418.100

12:04:45

825

418.100

12:04:45

21

418.100

12:04:45

1279

418.500

12:02:47

36

418.500

12:01:26

49

418.500

12:01:16

60

418.500

12:01:06

50

418.500

12:00:56

305

418.500

12:00:56

14

418.300

11:59:49

732

418.300

11:57:00

726

418.300

11:57:00

118

417.800

11:49:26

236

417.800

11:49:26

321

417.800

11:49:26

253

418.500

11:46:46

508

418.500

11:46:46

821

418.700

11:42:39

844

419.400

11:39:28

807

419.600

11:37:54

960

419.600

11:37:54

753

419.600

11:35:19

626

419.600

11:35:19

887

419.600

11:35:19

232

419.600

11:31:47

860

419.900

11:26:52

809

419.600

11:20:19

473

420.000

11:20:05

847

420.000

11:20:05

192

420.000

11:19:11

214

420.000

11:19:11

726

420.200

11:16:11

1122

420.200

11:16:11

789

419.800

11:06:29

893

420.000

11:05:13

883

420.100

11:01:17

842

420.600

11:00:07

789

420.900

10:58:26

806

421.000

10:58:24

801

421.200

10:51:45

424

421.300

10:51:38

774

421.300

10:51:38

249

421.300

10:51:33

750

421.300

10:51:20

71

421.300

10:51:20

56

421.300

10:49:22

1116

421.100

10:47:48

808

421.100

10:47:48

760

421.000

10:37:35

795

421.300

10:37:20

874

421.000

10:34:38

1082

421.200

10:32:52

986

421.400

10:30:36

12

421.700

10:28:42

12

421.700

10:28:42

808

421.700

10:28:42

816

421.700

10:28:42

4

421.700

10:26:58

251

421.400

10:23:35

717

421.400

10:23:35

2026

421.400

10:23:08

740

420.900

10:16:39

1238

421.000

10:16:39

522

421.200

10:14:35

1547

421.200

10:14:35

243

421.200

10:14:02

769

421.300

10:04:54

208

421.500

10:04:54

872

421.500

10:04:54

617

421.500

10:03:22

827

421.800

10:01:55

832

422.000

10:00:14

678

422.400

09:58:04

132

422.400

09:58:04

537

422.400

09:58:04

248

422.400

09:55:55

526

422.800

09:52:03

352

422.800

09:52:03

877

423.100

09:51:20

126

423.400

09:49:36

688

423.400

09:49:36

928

423.400

09:49:36

742

423.400

09:49:36

769

423.500

09:46:16

806

423.700

09:43:33

824

423.500

09:41:10

993

423.500

09:41:10

758

423.500

09:41:10

769

422.900

09:34:57

644

422.900

09:34:57

231

422.900

09:34:57

1035

422.800

09:30:02

750

422.800

09:30:02

820

423.300

09:25:09

783

423.700

09:25:05

710

423.700

09:25:05

909

424.000

09:25:05

892

424.000

09:22:05

490

424.000

09:18:05

264

424.000

09:17:46

754

424.100

09:17:25

484

423.600

09:10:12

303

423.600

09:10:04

873

423.700

09:09:54

779

424.100

09:08:05

820

424.300

09:07:20

884

424.300

09:07:20

828

423.100

09:01:14

891

423.300

09:01:14

741

423.300

09:01:14

781

423.300

08:57:32

3904

424.800

08:46:40

1719

424.700

08:46:40

1951

424.700

08:46:40

735

423.300

08:35:14

693

423.500

08:32:54

184

423.500

08:32:54

753

423.800

08:32:46

838

424.300

08:31:57

600

424.500

08:31:16

245

424.500

08:31:16

1017

424.700

08:31:16

768

424.700

08:29:16

881

424.700

08:23:16

721

424.700

08:23:16

749

425.000

08:22:46

866

424.700

08:19:12

866

424.700

08:15:06

863

424.700

08:15:06

262

424.700

08:15:06

494

424.700

08:13:54

784

424.700

08:11:14

955

425.300

08:11:02

741

425.600

08:10:58

56

425.700

08:09:27

856

425.900

08:09:27

666

425.700

08:09:27

795

425.700

08:09:27

762

426.000

08:07:50

762

426.100

08:07:50

765

425.600

08:05:43

814

425.600

08:05:36

762

425.600

08:04:03

1197

425.700

08:04:03

1053

423.300

08:00:11

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.