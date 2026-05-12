Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12
12 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 411.573p. The highest price paid per share was 416.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 406.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 556,605,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 751,821,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
405
412.700
16:10:33
865
412.700
16:10:33
740
412.900
16:09:24
821
413.100
16:09:14
809
412.900
16:08:13
1655
413.000
16:08:13
774
412.700
16:06:39
678
412.700
16:06:19
155
412.700
16:06:19
717
412.500
16:05:35
823
412.700
16:04:32
2013
412.800
16:04:30
1256
412.300
16:02:35
722
412.600
16:01:08
887
412.800
16:00:51
909
412.900
16:00:42
45
412.900
16:00:42
905
412.800
15:59:54
189
412.800
15:59:54
865
413.200
15:56:55
748
413.200
15:56:55
891
413.300
15:56:28
737
413.000
15:55:27
792
412.900
15:54:30
817
413.400
15:53:18
725
413.500
15:53:18
729
413.500
15:52:59
1170
413.100
15:51:08
1538
413.300
15:51:04
749
413.100
15:48:49
760
413.300
15:47:39
790
413.400
15:47:38
1134
413.400
15:46:38
1104
412.900
15:44:40
764
412.800
15:44:40
825
412.700
15:43:27
717
412.600
15:41:54
903
412.800
15:40:28
774
413.100
15:38:56
782
413.100
15:37:36
812
413.600
15:36:10
877
413.500
15:36:10
846
413.500
15:36:10
806
413.200
15:33:51
780
413.200
15:33:50
866
413.300
15:33:45
812
413.200
15:31:18
605
413.300
15:30:21
114
413.300
15:30:21
873
413.500
15:30:06
892
413.700
15:28:02
884
413.800
15:27:48
831
414.000
15:27:48
873
413.700
15:27:18
7
413.700
15:27:18
168
413.700
15:26:55
1976
413.700
15:25:55
803
412.900
15:22:36
805
412.900
15:22:36
810
413.100
15:22:08
889
412.600
15:20:20
769
412.500
15:17:45
860
412.800
15:17:14
778
412.900
15:16:00
774
413.000
15:15:35
2118
413.000
15:15:35
869
412.200
15:12:18
2861
412.200
15:12:18
2130
411.600
15:09:19
754
411.300
15:06:47
334
411.000
15:03:40
519
410.900
15:03:40
224
410.900
15:03:40
101
411.000
15:03:40
1034
410.900
15:03:40
716
411.300
15:03:19
886
411.500
15:01:21
477
412.100
15:00:36
247
412.100
15:00:36
696
412.200
15:00:34
60
412.200
15:00:34
778
412.400
15:00:30
830
412.400
14:59:34
797
412.500
14:58:28
799
412.500
14:56:18
1015
412.600
14:56:09
788
412.800
14:56:07
778
412.800
14:56:07
780
412.800
14:56:07
833
412.600
14:51:42
789
412.900
14:51:00
717
412.900
14:51:00
133
412.900
14:51:00
874
413.000
14:50:41
812
413.000
14:46:17
849
413.000
14:46:17
845
413.200
14:46:15
918
413.200
14:45:00
343
412.600
14:42:17
1
412.600
14:42:17
379
412.600
14:42:17
168
412.600
14:42:17
606
412.800
14:41:50
273
412.800
14:41:50
873
412.900
14:41:50
101
412.800
14:39:56
100
412.800
14:39:56
679
413.000
14:38:53
212
413.000
14:38:53
884
413.300
14:38:32
808
413.600
14:37:20
136
414.100
14:35:47
612
414.100
14:35:47
791
414.100
14:35:47
741
414.300
14:34:42
445
414.400
14:33:34
374
414.400
14:33:34
725
414.400
14:33:34
836
414.800
14:31:46
863
414.900
14:31:46
425
415.000
14:31:16
347
415.000
14:31:16
164
414.800
14:30:33
38
414.800
14:30:33
819
414.800
14:30:33
1032
415.000
14:30:33
864
414.400
14:29:35
891
414.700
14:26:44
721
414.800
14:26:37
775
415.000
14:24:27
737
414.200
14:21:54
821
414.500
14:21:10
768
414.500
14:20:53
1015
414.700
14:20:53
128
414.700
14:19:40
245
414.700
14:19:40
821
414.600
14:17:50
170
414.800
14:16:48
500
414.800
14:16:20
29
414.800
14:16:20
45
414.800
14:16:20
105
414.800
14:16:20
140
414.800
14:16:20
788
414.200
14:10:49
901
414.200
14:10:49
742
414.600
14:10:00
886
414.600
14:06:40
784
414.800
14:06:03
848
415.000
14:06:03
496
414.600
14:00:59
25
414.600
14:00:59
325
414.600
14:00:59
836
414.800
13:59:04
805
414.800
13:57:27
853
415.100
13:54:22
737
415.200
13:54:20
884
415.000
13:51:28
833
415.200
13:51:25
769
415.200
13:51:25
589
415.200
13:48:13
283
415.200
13:47:38
872
413.500
13:43:34
796
414.800
13:41:33
809
416.200
13:40:00
834
416.500
13:39:20
779
416.000
13:37:44
810
415.100
13:34:41
793
414.100
13:33:01
846
413.500
13:31:02
816
413.600
13:30:53
179
413.600
13:30:19
657
413.600
13:30:19
797
413.100
13:29:07
806
412.700
13:27:02
232
413.200
13:24:56
559
413.200
13:24:56
1060
413.300
13:24:52
833
411.300
13:19:50
786
410.900
13:15:50
443
410.800
13:11:21
390
410.800
13:11:21
14
410.800
13:09:41
849
410.800
13:09:41
722
411.100
13:07:50
750
411.200
13:07:22
799
411.300
13:06:25
775
411.500
13:05:47
845
410.800
13:00:37
17
410.800
13:00:17
861
410.600
12:56:38
718
410.800
12:55:28
767
411.000
12:52:13
881
411.100
12:52:13
356
411.000
12:49:44
472
411.000
12:49:44
864
411.000
12:47:30
790
411.200
12:47:13
1896
411.300
12:46:31
200
411.100
12:43:02
296
411.100
12:43:02
24
410.700
12:36:42
758
410.700
12:36:42
845
411.400
12:35:56
55
411.700
12:31:45
717
411.700
12:31:45
838
411.700
12:31:27
288
411.600
12:30:16
288
411.600
12:26:50
817
411.400
12:24:33
884
411.600
12:21:23
768
411.900
12:19:08
750
412.300
12:15:30
839
412.200
12:12:59
869
412.300
12:11:46
862
412.500
12:10:46
862
412.400
12:05:08
622
412.700
12:05:03
799
412.800
12:05:03
52
412.700
12:05:03
427
412.700
12:05:03
32
412.800
12:04:03
1123
412.800
12:04:00
6
412.800
12:04:00
50
412.800
12:03:53
2931
412.700
12:00:54
817
411.700
11:44:23
772
411.900
11:43:42
744
412.300
11:41:20
762
412.300
11:41:04
652
412.300
11:39:50
37
412.300
11:39:50
38
412.300
11:39:50
772
412.500
11:32:19
852
412.800
11:32:13
887
412.500
11:28:47
793
412.500
11:26:48
805
412.500
11:26:30
769
412.600
11:26:30
400
412.600
11:26:21
793
412.300
11:22:29
450
412.300
11:22:07
220
412.300
11:22:07
307
412.300
11:22:07
234
411.500
11:17:57
558
411.500
11:17:57
777
411.200
11:10:20
719
411.100
11:09:55
820
411.100
11:09:55
877
411.100
11:04:52
888
411.100
11:03:54
1769
411.100
11:03:03
42
410.600
11:00:04
666
410.600
11:00:04
41
410.600
11:00:04
868
409.900
10:50:34
|
791
410.300
10:49:30
740
410.100
10:46:32
774
410.200
10:44:27
740
409.900
10:42:10
1096
410.000
10:42:10
722
410.100
10:42:10
856
408.000
10:34:37
738
407.900
10:32:57
819
408.300
10:31:40
884
407.900
10:28:42
846
408.000
10:25:23
809
408.200
10:22:25
748
408.200
10:20:51
799
408.300
10:20:30
711
408.500
10:19:55
50
408.500
10:19:55
29
|
408.500
10:19:55
839
408.700
10:18:45
826
408.900
10:17:42
913
408.900
10:17:42
139
408.900
10:17:42
751
408.900
10:16:40
787
408.000
10:12:43
816
408.200
10:12:43
1459
408.300
10:12:43
746
408.300
10:12:43
2034
408.300
10:12:43
731
407.200
10:01:08
859
407.100
09:59:06
735
407.300
09:56:45
823
407.300
09:54:30
831
407.300
09:50:46
890
407.500
09:50:20
424
407.200
09:47:13
299
407.200
09:47:13
742
407.300
09:47:13
847
407.500
09:46:07
875
407.600
09:46:07
234
407.500
09:45:23
723
407.600
09:45:23
407
407.600
09:45:23
489
407.500
09:45:23
351
407.100
09:41:45
519
407.100
09:41:45
1002
406.500
09:38:41
831
407.000
09:36:41
1339
407.000
09:36:41
797
406.900
09:30:11
837
406.800
09:28:49
890
407.300
09:27:28
376
407.300
09:24:15
844
407.400
09:24:15
360
407.300
09:24:15
118
407.300
09:24:15
782
407.500
09:18:47
847
407.900
09:17:35
816
407.700
09:15:30
746
408.300
09:14:53
717
408.200
09:14:53
671
407.100
09:11:01
718
407.200
09:11:01
891
407.100
09:06:45
720
406.200
09:03:03
443
406.500
09:02:33
415
406.500
09:02:33
822
406.600
09:01:08
842
406.800
08:57:59
802
407.300
08:57:53
819
407.600
08:56:31
823
406.800
08:53:21
738
407.500
08:51:57
875
408.000
08:50:22
794
408.100
08:50:22
695
408.300
08:45:59
35
408.300
08:45:59
809
408.800
08:43:51
795
409.800
08:41:42
830
410.000
08:41:33
851
410.200
08:41:31
851
410.200
08:39:34
2459
410.400
08:39:32
786
409.600
08:32:41
1347
409.800
08:32:09
720
408.800
08:27:10
763
408.800
08:23:55
833
409.200
08:23:49
784
409.500
08:21:51
116
409.500
08:21:51
744
410.600
08:20:47
720
410.600
08:20:47
729
410.900
08:20:47
771
410.300
08:15:36
740
410.400
08:15:31
771
410.400
08:13:55
861
410.500
08:13:55
1586
410.700
08:12:36
138
410.100
08:09:45
659
410.100
08:09:45
1048
410.500
08:07:40
816
410.800
08:07:30
728
411.000
08:04:12
850
411.200
08:04:12
733
411.200
08:04:12
515
411.200
08:04:12
139
411.200
08:04:12
139
411.200
08:04:12
833
410.800
08:03:36
724
410.800
08:02:04
1075
411.300
08:00:16