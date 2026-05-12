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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 18:08
4,761 Euro
-1,67 % -0,081
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7584,83118:11
4,7564,83118:11
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
57 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12

12 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 411.573p. The highest price paid per share was 416.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 406.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 556,605,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 751,821,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

405

412.700

16:10:33

865

412.700

16:10:33

740

412.900

16:09:24

821

413.100

16:09:14

809

412.900

16:08:13

1655

413.000

16:08:13

774

412.700

16:06:39

678

412.700

16:06:19

155

412.700

16:06:19

717

412.500

16:05:35

823

412.700

16:04:32

2013

412.800

16:04:30

1256

412.300

16:02:35

722

412.600

16:01:08

887

412.800

16:00:51

909

412.900

16:00:42

45

412.900

16:00:42

905

412.800

15:59:54

189

412.800

15:59:54

865

413.200

15:56:55

748

413.200

15:56:55

891

413.300

15:56:28

737

413.000

15:55:27

792

412.900

15:54:30

817

413.400

15:53:18

725

413.500

15:53:18

729

413.500

15:52:59

1170

413.100

15:51:08

1538

413.300

15:51:04

749

413.100

15:48:49

760

413.300

15:47:39

790

413.400

15:47:38

1134

413.400

15:46:38

1104

412.900

15:44:40

764

412.800

15:44:40

825

412.700

15:43:27

717

412.600

15:41:54

903

412.800

15:40:28

774

413.100

15:38:56

782

413.100

15:37:36

812

413.600

15:36:10

877

413.500

15:36:10

846

413.500

15:36:10

806

413.200

15:33:51

780

413.200

15:33:50

866

413.300

15:33:45

812

413.200

15:31:18

605

413.300

15:30:21

114

413.300

15:30:21

873

413.500

15:30:06

892

413.700

15:28:02

884

413.800

15:27:48

831

414.000

15:27:48

873

413.700

15:27:18

7

413.700

15:27:18

168

413.700

15:26:55

1976

413.700

15:25:55

803

412.900

15:22:36

805

412.900

15:22:36

810

413.100

15:22:08

889

412.600

15:20:20

769

412.500

15:17:45

860

412.800

15:17:14

778

412.900

15:16:00

774

413.000

15:15:35

2118

413.000

15:15:35

869

412.200

15:12:18

2861

412.200

15:12:18

2130

411.600

15:09:19

754

411.300

15:06:47

334

411.000

15:03:40

519

410.900

15:03:40

224

410.900

15:03:40

101

411.000

15:03:40

1034

410.900

15:03:40

716

411.300

15:03:19

886

411.500

15:01:21

477

412.100

15:00:36

247

412.100

15:00:36

696

412.200

15:00:34

60

412.200

15:00:34

778

412.400

15:00:30

830

412.400

14:59:34

797

412.500

14:58:28

799

412.500

14:56:18

1015

412.600

14:56:09

788

412.800

14:56:07

778

412.800

14:56:07

780

412.800

14:56:07

833

412.600

14:51:42

789

412.900

14:51:00

717

412.900

14:51:00

133

412.900

14:51:00

874

413.000

14:50:41

812

413.000

14:46:17

849

413.000

14:46:17

845

413.200

14:46:15

918

413.200

14:45:00

343

412.600

14:42:17

1

412.600

14:42:17

379

412.600

14:42:17

168

412.600

14:42:17

606

412.800

14:41:50

273

412.800

14:41:50

873

412.900

14:41:50

101

412.800

14:39:56

100

412.800

14:39:56

679

413.000

14:38:53

212

413.000

14:38:53

884

413.300

14:38:32

808

413.600

14:37:20

136

414.100

14:35:47

612

414.100

14:35:47

791

414.100

14:35:47

741

414.300

14:34:42

445

414.400

14:33:34

374

414.400

14:33:34

725

414.400

14:33:34

836

414.800

14:31:46

863

414.900

14:31:46

425

415.000

14:31:16

347

415.000

14:31:16

164

414.800

14:30:33

38

414.800

14:30:33

819

414.800

14:30:33

1032

415.000

14:30:33

864

414.400

14:29:35

891

414.700

14:26:44

721

414.800

14:26:37

775

415.000

14:24:27

737

414.200

14:21:54

821

414.500

14:21:10

768

414.500

14:20:53

1015

414.700

14:20:53

128

414.700

14:19:40

245

414.700

14:19:40

821

414.600

14:17:50

170

414.800

14:16:48

500

414.800

14:16:20

29

414.800

14:16:20

45

414.800

14:16:20

105

414.800

14:16:20

140

414.800

14:16:20

788

414.200

14:10:49

901

414.200

14:10:49

742

414.600

14:10:00

886

414.600

14:06:40

784

414.800

14:06:03

848

415.000

14:06:03

496

414.600

14:00:59

25

414.600

14:00:59

325

414.600

14:00:59

836

414.800

13:59:04

805

414.800

13:57:27

853

415.100

13:54:22

737

415.200

13:54:20

884

415.000

13:51:28

833

415.200

13:51:25

769

415.200

13:51:25

589

415.200

13:48:13

283

415.200

13:47:38

872

413.500

13:43:34

796

414.800

13:41:33

809

416.200

13:40:00

834

416.500

13:39:20

779

416.000

13:37:44

810

415.100

13:34:41

793

414.100

13:33:01

846

413.500

13:31:02

816

413.600

13:30:53

179

413.600

13:30:19

657

413.600

13:30:19

797

413.100

13:29:07

806

412.700

13:27:02

232

413.200

13:24:56

559

413.200

13:24:56

1060

413.300

13:24:52

833

411.300

13:19:50

786

410.900

13:15:50

443

410.800

13:11:21

390

410.800

13:11:21

14

410.800

13:09:41

849

410.800

13:09:41

722

411.100

13:07:50

750

411.200

13:07:22

799

411.300

13:06:25

775

411.500

13:05:47

845

410.800

13:00:37

17

410.800

13:00:17

861

410.600

12:56:38

718

410.800

12:55:28

767

411.000

12:52:13

881

411.100

12:52:13

356

411.000

12:49:44

472

411.000

12:49:44

864

411.000

12:47:30

790

411.200

12:47:13

1896

411.300

12:46:31

200

411.100

12:43:02

296

411.100

12:43:02

24

410.700

12:36:42

758

410.700

12:36:42

845

411.400

12:35:56

55

411.700

12:31:45

717

411.700

12:31:45

838

411.700

12:31:27

288

411.600

12:30:16

288

411.600

12:26:50

817

411.400

12:24:33

884

411.600

12:21:23

768

411.900

12:19:08

750

412.300

12:15:30

839

412.200

12:12:59

869

412.300

12:11:46

862

412.500

12:10:46

862

412.400

12:05:08

622

412.700

12:05:03

799

412.800

12:05:03

52

412.700

12:05:03

427

412.700

12:05:03

32

412.800

12:04:03

1123

412.800

12:04:00

6

412.800

12:04:00

50

412.800

12:03:53

2931

412.700

12:00:54

817

411.700

11:44:23

772

411.900

11:43:42

744

412.300

11:41:20

762

412.300

11:41:04

652

412.300

11:39:50

37

412.300

11:39:50

38

412.300

11:39:50

772

412.500

11:32:19

852

412.800

11:32:13

887

412.500

11:28:47

793

412.500

11:26:48

805

412.500

11:26:30

769

412.600

11:26:30

400

412.600

11:26:21

793

412.300

11:22:29

450

412.300

11:22:07

220

412.300

11:22:07

307

412.300

11:22:07

234

411.500

11:17:57

558

411.500

11:17:57

777

411.200

11:10:20

719

411.100

11:09:55

820

411.100

11:09:55

877

411.100

11:04:52

888

411.100

11:03:54

1769

411.100

11:03:03

42

410.600

11:00:04

666

410.600

11:00:04

41

410.600

11:00:04

868

409.900

10:50:34

791

410.300

10:49:30

740

410.100

10:46:32

774

410.200

10:44:27

740

409.900

10:42:10

1096

410.000

10:42:10

722

410.100

10:42:10

856

408.000

10:34:37

738

407.900

10:32:57

819

408.300

10:31:40

884

407.900

10:28:42

846

408.000

10:25:23

809

408.200

10:22:25

748

408.200

10:20:51

799

408.300

10:20:30

711

408.500

10:19:55

50

408.500

10:19:55

29

408.500

10:19:55

839

408.700

10:18:45

826

408.900

10:17:42

913

408.900

10:17:42

139

408.900

10:17:42

751

408.900

10:16:40

787

408.000

10:12:43

816

408.200

10:12:43

1459

408.300

10:12:43

746

408.300

10:12:43

2034

408.300

10:12:43

731

407.200

10:01:08

859

407.100

09:59:06

735

407.300

09:56:45

823

407.300

09:54:30

831

407.300

09:50:46

890

407.500

09:50:20

424

407.200

09:47:13

299

407.200

09:47:13

742

407.300

09:47:13

847

407.500

09:46:07

875

407.600

09:46:07

234

407.500

09:45:23

723

407.600

09:45:23

407

407.600

09:45:23

489

407.500

09:45:23

351

407.100

09:41:45

519

407.100

09:41:45

1002

406.500

09:38:41

831

407.000

09:36:41

1339

407.000

09:36:41

797

406.900

09:30:11

837

406.800

09:28:49

890

407.300

09:27:28

376

407.300

09:24:15

844

407.400

09:24:15

360

407.300

09:24:15

118

407.300

09:24:15

782

407.500

09:18:47

847

407.900

09:17:35

816

407.700

09:15:30

746

408.300

09:14:53

717

408.200

09:14:53

671

407.100

09:11:01

718

407.200

09:11:01

891

407.100

09:06:45

720

406.200

09:03:03

443

406.500

09:02:33

415

406.500

09:02:33

822

406.600

09:01:08

842

406.800

08:57:59

802

407.300

08:57:53

819

407.600

08:56:31

823

406.800

08:53:21

738

407.500

08:51:57

875

408.000

08:50:22

794

408.100

08:50:22

695

408.300

08:45:59

35

408.300

08:45:59

809

408.800

08:43:51

795

409.800

08:41:42

830

410.000

08:41:33

851

410.200

08:41:31

851

410.200

08:39:34

2459

410.400

08:39:32

786

409.600

08:32:41

1347

409.800

08:32:09

720

408.800

08:27:10

763

408.800

08:23:55

833

409.200

08:23:49

784

409.500

08:21:51

116

409.500

08:21:51

744

410.600

08:20:47

720

410.600

08:20:47

729

410.900

08:20:47

771

410.300

08:15:36

740

410.400

08:15:31

771

410.400

08:13:55

861

410.500

08:13:55

1586

410.700

08:12:36

138

410.100

08:09:45

659

410.100

08:09:45

1048

410.500

08:07:40

816

410.800

08:07:30

728

411.000

08:04:12

850

411.200

08:04:12

733

411.200

08:04:12

515

411.200

08:04:12

139

411.200

08:04:12

139

411.200

08:04:12

833

410.800

08:03:36

724

410.800

08:02:04

1075

411.300

08:00:16

© 2026 PR Newswire
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