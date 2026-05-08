Rightmove Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08





8 May 2026

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 30 March 2026. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll (1) , including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolution Votes FOR(including discretion) % Votes AGAINST % Withheld(2) Votes cast as a % of capital(3) 1. Receive the Report and Accounts 556,705,491 99.98699 72,449 0.01% 2,320,790 73.98% 2. Approve the Remuneration Report 539,417,102 96.55126 19,267,585 3.45% 414,043 74.24% 3. Approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 506,205,939 90.60708 52,476,580 9.39% 416,211 74.24% 4. Declare final dividend 558,983,567 99.98537 81,790 0.01% 33,373 74.29% 5. Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors 555,262,220 99.32 3,801,625 0.68% 34,885 74.29% 6. Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration 558,995,252 99.98894 61,831 0.01% 41,647 74.29% 7. To elect Amanda James 555,916,572 99.4454 3,100,309 0.55% 81,849 74.28% 8. To re-elect Andrew Fisher 535,802,824 95.84689 23,216,678 4.15% 79,228 74.28% 9. To re- elect Johan Svanstrom 538,390,570 96.30886 20,634,420 3.69% 73,740 74.28% 10. To re-elect Ruaridh Hook 549,398,030 98.2785 9,623,565 1.72% 77,135 74.28% 11. To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas 547,429,916 98.03698 10,961,314 1.96% 707,500 74.20% 12. To re-elect Kriti Sharma 556,685,651 99.58267 2,332,940 0.42% 80,139 74.28% 13. To re-elect Amit Tiwari 556,877,803 99.61763 2,137,481 0.38% 83,446 74.28% 14. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian 545,323,128 97.55063 13,692,366 2.45% 83,236 74.28% 15. To renew authority to allot shares 554,644,006 99.21078 4,412,171 0.79% 42,553 74.29% 16. Disapply pre-emption rights* 558,147,698 99.8373 909,560 0.16% 44,472 74.29% 17. Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments* 558,146,615 99.83732 909,492 0.16% 45,623 74.29% 18. Renew authority to purchase own shares* 558,673,536 99.97752 125,611 0.02% 299,583 74.25% 19. Authorise political donations 545,625,853 97.59621 13,438,756 2.40% 34,124 74.29% 20. Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings* 535,237,477 95.76204 23,686,979 4.24% 174,274 74.27%

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

(1) In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

(2) A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

(3) The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 752,566,083 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 10,627,370 as at 7 May 2026.

A copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions .

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary