Rightmove Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08
8 May 2026
RIGHTMOVE PLC
('Rightmove')
RESULTS OF THE 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.
The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 30 March 2026. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll (1) , including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.
Resolution
Votes FOR(including discretion)
%
Votes AGAINST
%
Withheld(2)
Votes cast as a % of capital(3)
1.
Receive the Report and Accounts
556,705,491
99.98699
72,449
0.01%
2,320,790
73.98%
2.
Approve the Remuneration Report
539,417,102
96.55126
19,267,585
3.45%
414,043
74.24%
3.
Approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
506,205,939
90.60708
52,476,580
9.39%
416,211
74.24%
4.
Declare final dividend
558,983,567
99.98537
81,790
0.01%
33,373
74.29%
5.
Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors
555,262,220
99.32
3,801,625
0.68%
34,885
74.29%
6.
Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration
558,995,252
99.98894
61,831
0.01%
41,647
74.29%
7.
To elect Amanda James
555,916,572
99.4454
3,100,309
0.55%
81,849
74.28%
8.
To re-elect Andrew Fisher
535,802,824
95.84689
23,216,678
4.15%
79,228
74.28%
9.
To re- elect Johan Svanstrom
538,390,570
96.30886
20,634,420
3.69%
73,740
74.28%
10.
To re-elect Ruaridh Hook
549,398,030
98.2785
9,623,565
1.72%
77,135
74.28%
11.
To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas
547,429,916
98.03698
10,961,314
1.96%
707,500
74.20%
12.
To re-elect Kriti Sharma
556,685,651
99.58267
2,332,940
0.42%
80,139
74.28%
13.
To re-elect Amit Tiwari
556,877,803
99.61763
2,137,481
0.38%
83,446
74.28%
14.
To re-elect Lorna Tilbian
545,323,128
97.55063
13,692,366
2.45%
83,236
74.28%
15.
To renew authority to allot shares
554,644,006
99.21078
4,412,171
0.79%
42,553
74.29%
16.
Disapply pre-emption rights*
558,147,698
99.8373
909,560
0.16%
44,472
74.29%
17.
Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments*
558,146,615
99.83732
909,492
0.16%
45,623
74.29%
18.
Renew authority to purchase own shares*
558,673,536
99.97752
125,611
0.02%
299,583
74.25%
19.
Authorise political donations
545,625,853
97.59621
13,438,756
2.40%
34,124
74.29%
20.
Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings*
535,237,477
95.76204
23,686,979
4.24%
174,274
74.27%
* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority
(1) In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.
(2) A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.
(3) The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 752,566,083 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 10,627,370 as at 7 May 2026.
A copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
No other resolutions were put to the meeting.
The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions .
Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:
Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk