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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 18:40
4,997 Euro
+0,95 % +0,047
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9305,01608.05.
4,9325,01208.05.
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 17:12 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rightmove Plc - Result of AGM

Rightmove Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08


8 May 2026

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 30 March 2026. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll (1) , including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolution

Votes FOR(including discretion)

%

Votes AGAINST

%

Withheld(2)

Votes cast as a % of capital(3)

1.

Receive the Report and Accounts

556,705,491

99.98699

72,449

0.01%

2,320,790

73.98%

2.

Approve the Remuneration Report

539,417,102

96.55126

19,267,585

3.45%

414,043

74.24%

3.

Approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

506,205,939

90.60708

52,476,580

9.39%

416,211

74.24%

4.

Declare final dividend

558,983,567

99.98537

81,790

0.01%

33,373

74.29%

5.

Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors

555,262,220

99.32

3,801,625

0.68%

34,885

74.29%

6.

Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration

558,995,252

99.98894

61,831

0.01%

41,647

74.29%

7.

To elect Amanda James

555,916,572

99.4454

3,100,309

0.55%

81,849

74.28%

8.

To re-elect Andrew Fisher

535,802,824

95.84689

23,216,678

4.15%

79,228

74.28%

9.

To re- elect Johan Svanstrom

538,390,570

96.30886

20,634,420

3.69%

73,740

74.28%

10.

To re-elect Ruaridh Hook

549,398,030

98.2785

9,623,565

1.72%

77,135

74.28%

11.

To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas

547,429,916

98.03698

10,961,314

1.96%

707,500

74.20%

12.

To re-elect Kriti Sharma

556,685,651

99.58267

2,332,940

0.42%

80,139

74.28%

13.

To re-elect Amit Tiwari

556,877,803

99.61763

2,137,481

0.38%

83,446

74.28%

14.

To re-elect Lorna Tilbian

545,323,128

97.55063

13,692,366

2.45%

83,236

74.28%

15.

To renew authority to allot shares

554,644,006

99.21078

4,412,171

0.79%

42,553

74.29%

16.

Disapply pre-emption rights*

558,147,698

99.8373

909,560

0.16%

44,472

74.29%

17.

Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments*

558,146,615

99.83732

909,492

0.16%

45,623

74.29%

18.

Renew authority to purchase own shares*

558,673,536

99.97752

125,611

0.02%

299,583

74.25%

19.

Authorise political donations

545,625,853

97.59621

13,438,756

2.40%

34,124

74.29%

20.

Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings*

535,237,477

95.76204

23,686,979

4.24%

174,274

74.27%

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

(1) In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

(2) A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

(3) The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 752,566,083 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 10,627,370 as at 7 May 2026.

A copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions .

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

© 2026 PR Newswire
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