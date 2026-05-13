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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 18:08
4,849 Euro
+0,56 % +0,027
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8074,85819:21
4,8064,85719:15
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 17:54 Uhr
142 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

13 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 412.096p. The highest price paid per share was 415.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 407.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 556,865,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 751,561,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

387

411.700

16:10:15

350

411.700

16:10:00

1

411.700

16:10:00

1

411.700

16:10:00

3

411.700

16:10:00

6

411.700

16:10:00

600

411.700

16:10:00

1297

411.700

16:10:00

839

411.700

16:08:30

862

411.700

16:08:26

113

411.700

16:08:26

944

411.700

16:08:26

887

411.600

16:06:07

720

411.800

16:06:07

879

411.700

16:05:30

120

411.700

16:05:23

1314

411.700

16:04:55

845

411.700

16:04:55

779

411.600

16:01:53

732

411.700

16:01:53

827

411.700

16:01:53

785

411.600

16:00:51

1009

411.600

16:00:51

807

411.600

16:00:51

816

411.000

15:57:35

394

411.000

15:57:35

405

411.000

15:57:35

856

411.000

15:57:35

836

411.000

15:56:04

805

410.700

15:53:52

852

410.900

15:53:52

854

411.000

15:53:20

720

410.300

15:51:33

843

410.300

15:51:33

782

410.400

15:49:42

814

410.700

15:49:40

759

410.400

15:48:50

955

410.300

15:47:27

804

410.500

15:47:26

784

410.500

15:47:26

25

410.500

15:47:26

875

409.900

15:44:35

912

410.100

15:43:15

749

410.300

15:43:15

834

410.100

15:41:12

804

410.300

15:41:09

655

410.500

15:40:34

276

410.500

15:40:34

735

410.500

15:38:34

817

410.700

15:37:22

817

410.800

15:37:21

747

410.700

15:35:24

840

411.000

15:35:16

863

411.000

15:35:16

1

411.300

15:34:44

600

411.300

15:34:44

791

411.300

15:32:54

819

411.200

15:32:05

729

411.400

15:29:24

739

411.700

15:29:12

462

411.700

15:29:12

314

411.700

15:29:12

819

412.000

15:27:08

232

412.000

15:26:58

647

412.000

15:26:13

73

412.200

15:26:11

808

412.200

15:26:11

73

412.200

15:26:11

595

412.200

15:26:11

248

412.200

15:26:11

838

412.200

15:26:11

90

411.800

15:23:29

672

411.800

15:23:21

804

411.800

15:22:20

743

411.700

15:19:41

772

411.900

15:19:41

755

411.900

15:17:55

755

412.000

15:17:55

844

412.000

15:17:20

873

411.800

15:14:49

783

412.100

15:13:40

815

412.200

15:13:40

889

412.100

15:11:43

1089

412.200

15:11:42

217

412.300

15:11:32

761

412.300

15:11:32

770

412.300

15:11:32

727

412.200

15:09:35

929

412.200

15:09:35

780

411.800

15:07:55

855

411.800

15:07:55

756

411.700

15:06:15

870

411.800

15:06:12

833

411.400

15:02:51

1069

411.700

15:02:47

743

411.900

15:02:40

870

412.000

15:02:40

787

412.100

15:02:15

37

411.400

15:01:47

808

410.600

14:58:40

752

410.700

14:58:30

721

411.200

14:57:29

760

411.300

14:57:29

743

411.100

14:56:03

758

411.100

14:56:03

746

410.900

14:53:16

874

411.200

14:52:11

892

411.400

14:51:10

900

411.500

14:51:01

881

411.700

14:51:01

836

411.400

14:47:50

884

411.400

14:47:24

728

411.000

14:45:58

804

410.900

14:44:45

751

411.200

14:44:10

190

411.400

14:42:49

129

411.400

14:42:49

529

411.400

14:42:49

868

411.400

14:42:49

755

411.400

14:42:49

794

411.400

14:40:55

786

411.400

14:39:45

722

411.400

14:38:02

890

411.600

14:36:32

790

411.900

14:36:04

814

411.900

14:35:43

949

411.600

14:34:37

809

411.800

14:34:25

889

411.400

14:32:24

884

412.000

14:31:32

925

412.000

14:31:32

771

412.400

14:31:18

873

412.400

14:29:53

1111

412.700

14:29:15

863

412.900

14:29:00

790

413.300

14:25:31

854

413.700

14:24:29

45

413.700

14:24:29

797

413.700

14:24:29

721

413.700

14:24:29

987

413.700

14:21:10

4063

414.100

14:20:28

875

414.100

14:20:28

100

413.900

14:17:59

627

412.400

14:08:59

42

412.400

14:08:59

41

412.400

14:08:59

78

412.400

14:08:59

166

412.400

14:08:59

832

412.400

14:04:06

943

412.700

14:04:02

418

413.100

14:03:56

468

413.100

14:03:56

780

413.000

14:00:56

924

413.100

13:59:59

834

413.400

13:58:51

717

413.400

13:56:38

1274

413.100

13:55:09

836

412.900

13:50:15

389

413.100

13:49:45

1371

413.100

13:49:45

1439

413.100

13:47:07

309

412.000

13:40:59

68

412.000

13:40:59

440

412.000

13:40:59

66

412.000

13:40:59

832

412.200

13:39:07

25

412.200

13:39:07

63

412.700

13:38:13

791

412.700

13:38:13

756

412.700

13:38:13

743

412.200

13:33:06

739

412.000

13:31:22

861

413.400

13:30:01

775

413.400

13:28:20

758

413.400

13:26:12

766

413.800

13:25:03

786

413.600

13:22:33

729

413.600

13:20:20

774

414.100

13:18:12

790

414.400

13:16:55

775

414.600

13:16:19

767

414.600

13:15:24

783

414.600

13:15:24

720

414.600

13:15:24

843

414.600

13:15:24

843

414.600

13:15:24

738

414.200

13:00:54

742

414.200

13:00:13

716

414.400

12:59:46

884

414.400

12:59:46

815

414.600

12:55:30

781

414.800

12:50:18

777

415.100

12:50:18

1856

415.300

12:49:11

852

415.100

12:42:58

795

415.400

12:42:10

800

415.300

12:39:00

727

415.300

12:39:00

1037

415.300

12:39:00

1143

414.800

12:31:24

1329

414.800

12:31:24

1173

414.700

12:31:24

754

414.200

12:19:13

836

414.200

12:19:13

1028

414.400

12:19:08

799

413.900

12:15:15

923

413.200

12:08:34

790

413.400

12:08:33

866

413.100

12:05:36

739

413.400

12:02:05

400

413.600

11:59:37

349

413.600

11:59:37

834

413.900

11:58:10

775

414.100

11:55:38

423

414.100

11:55:38

376

414.100

11:55:23

29

414.100

11:55:23

28

414.100

11:55:23

2126

414.200

11:53:33

764

411.700

11:43:03

801

412.300

11:41:14

864

413.100

11:34:11

375

413.200

11:34:11

500

413.200

11:34:11

923

413.200

11:31:25

801

413.500

11:31:16

734

413.500

11:31:16

902

413.500

11:27:58

1266

413.400

11:22:40

771

413.900

11:22:28

334

412.900

11:12:32

529

412.900

11:12:32

878

414.500

11:10:38

766

414.600

11:10:35

831

414.100

11:07:33

795

413.800

11:04:03

329

414.000

11:00:55

498

414.000

11:00:55

905

414.200

11:00:48

885

414.300

11:00:48

292

414.300

11:00:48

584

414.300

11:00:48

883

413.800

10:55:40

223

414.100

10:53:07

588

414.100

10:53:07

1565

414.200

10:53:07

791

412.700

10:46:20

827

412.900

10:43:37

861

412.700

10:39:22

824

413.000

10:39:15

894

412.400

10:36:52

866

412.200

10:33:49

875

412.000

10:31:05

747

412.000

10:27:15

1160

411.700

10:24:46

1000

411.800

10:23:53

787

412.100

10:23:32

2667

412.100

10:23:32

704

412.100

10:23:32

822

411.200

10:14:02

855

411.500

10:11:59

718

411.700

10:11:03

783

411.200

10:08:12

787

411.300

10:06:58

810

411.300

10:06:20

742

411.200

10:04:57

812

411.200

10:01:21

747

411.300

10:01:13

820

411.200

09:56:53

224

411.800

09:55:42

529

411.800

09:55:42

871

412.000

09:55:30

864

411.000

09:50:32

1051

411.100

09:50:32

787

411.200

09:50:05

495

411.200

09:48:47

281

411.200

09:48:47

1003

411.200

09:48:47

942

411.200

09:45:24

751

411.200

09:45:24

795

410.800

09:43:20

799

410.800

09:41:20

834

410.900

09:40:16

748

410.900

09:38:46

294

410.600

09:32:46

446

410.600

09:32:46

882

410.600

09:32:24

813

411.000

09:28:17

746

410.500

09:25:56

460

410.600

09:25:48

381

410.600

09:25:48

722

410.600

09:25:48

43

410.600

09:25:48

774

410.800

09:25:40

784

410.500

09:18:11

188

410.700

09:18:00

225

410.700

09:17:08

444

410.700

09:17:08

809

411.000

09:15:40

873

411.400

09:13:13

893

411.500

09:12:36

1695

411.600

09:12:22

792

411.400

09:03:49

842

411.900

09:03:34

810

411.900

09:01:51

1140

412.300

09:01:38

2043

412.600

09:01:38

263

412.600

09:01:38

787

411.400

08:52:24

844

411.400

08:51:03

862

411.100

08:48:49

744

411.900

08:45:05

883

413.300

08:43:51

742

413.500

08:43:30

193

413.100

08:40:29

598

413.100

08:40:29

908

413.200

08:40:28

1028

413.300

08:40:05

311

411.500

08:35:15

490

411.500

08:35:15

723

411.600

08:35:00

1431

411.600

08:35:00

767

410.200

08:31:00

826

410.200

08:31:00

888

410.200

08:26:30

775

410.200

08:26:30

796

409.900

08:24:11

1009

410.200

08:24:10

877

409.900

08:22:19

812

409.200

08:18:00

754

409.600

08:16:10

215

409.600

08:16:10

857

409.900

08:16:00

1145

409.900

08:16:00

1004

408.100

08:13:11

825

408.100

08:13:11

869

407.900

08:10:40

838

408.500

08:10:04

924

408.500

08:10:04

829

408.500

08:10:04

725

408.500

08:10:04

39

408.500

08:07:08

829

408.500

08:07:08

862

407.500

08:03:55

762

408.900

08:02:31

189

410.000

08:00:32

540

410.000

08:00:32

809

410.600

08:00:30

1227

410.800

08:00:30

© 2026 PR Newswire
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