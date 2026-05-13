Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13
13 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 412.096p. The highest price paid per share was 415.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 407.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 556,865,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 751,561,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
387
411.700
16:10:15
350
411.700
16:10:00
1
411.700
16:10:00
1
411.700
16:10:00
3
411.700
16:10:00
6
411.700
16:10:00
600
411.700
16:10:00
1297
411.700
16:10:00
839
411.700
16:08:30
862
411.700
16:08:26
113
411.700
16:08:26
944
411.700
16:08:26
887
411.600
16:06:07
720
411.800
16:06:07
879
411.700
16:05:30
120
411.700
16:05:23
1314
411.700
16:04:55
845
411.700
16:04:55
779
411.600
16:01:53
732
411.700
16:01:53
827
411.700
16:01:53
785
411.600
16:00:51
1009
411.600
16:00:51
807
411.600
16:00:51
816
411.000
15:57:35
394
411.000
15:57:35
405
411.000
15:57:35
856
411.000
15:57:35
836
411.000
15:56:04
805
410.700
15:53:52
852
410.900
15:53:52
854
411.000
15:53:20
720
410.300
15:51:33
843
410.300
15:51:33
782
410.400
15:49:42
814
410.700
15:49:40
759
410.400
15:48:50
955
410.300
15:47:27
804
410.500
15:47:26
784
410.500
15:47:26
25
410.500
15:47:26
875
409.900
15:44:35
912
410.100
15:43:15
749
410.300
15:43:15
834
410.100
15:41:12
804
410.300
15:41:09
655
410.500
15:40:34
276
410.500
15:40:34
735
410.500
15:38:34
817
410.700
15:37:22
817
410.800
15:37:21
747
410.700
15:35:24
840
411.000
15:35:16
863
411.000
15:35:16
1
411.300
15:34:44
600
411.300
15:34:44
791
411.300
15:32:54
819
411.200
15:32:05
729
411.400
15:29:24
|
739
411.700
15:29:12
462
411.700
15:29:12
314
411.700
15:29:12
819
412.000
15:27:08
232
412.000
15:26:58
647
412.000
15:26:13
73
412.200
15:26:11
808
412.200
15:26:11
73
412.200
15:26:11
595
412.200
15:26:11
248
412.200
15:26:11
838
412.200
15:26:11
90
411.800
15:23:29
672
411.800
15:23:21
804
411.800
15:22:20
743
411.700
15:19:41
772
|
411.900
15:19:41
755
411.900
15:17:55
755
412.000
15:17:55
844
412.000
15:17:20
873
411.800
15:14:49
783
412.100
15:13:40
815
412.200
15:13:40
889
412.100
15:11:43
1089
412.200
15:11:42
217
412.300
15:11:32
761
412.300
15:11:32
770
412.300
15:11:32
727
412.200
15:09:35
929
412.200
15:09:35
780
411.800
15:07:55
855
411.800
15:07:55
756
411.700
15:06:15
870
411.800
15:06:12
833
411.400
15:02:51
1069
411.700
15:02:47
743
411.900
15:02:40
870
412.000
15:02:40
787
412.100
15:02:15
37
411.400
15:01:47
808
410.600
14:58:40
752
410.700
14:58:30
721
411.200
14:57:29
760
411.300
14:57:29
743
411.100
14:56:03
758
411.100
14:56:03
746
410.900
14:53:16
874
411.200
14:52:11
892
411.400
14:51:10
900
411.500
14:51:01
881
411.700
14:51:01
836
411.400
14:47:50
884
411.400
14:47:24
728
411.000
14:45:58
804
410.900
14:44:45
751
411.200
14:44:10
190
411.400
14:42:49
129
411.400
14:42:49
529
411.400
14:42:49
868
411.400
14:42:49
755
411.400
14:42:49
794
411.400
14:40:55
786
411.400
14:39:45
722
411.400
14:38:02
890
411.600
14:36:32
790
411.900
14:36:04
814
411.900
14:35:43
949
411.600
14:34:37
809
411.800
14:34:25
889
411.400
14:32:24
884
412.000
14:31:32
925
412.000
14:31:32
771
412.400
14:31:18
873
412.400
14:29:53
1111
412.700
14:29:15
863
412.900
14:29:00
790
413.300
14:25:31
854
413.700
14:24:29
45
413.700
14:24:29
797
413.700
14:24:29
721
413.700
14:24:29
987
413.700
14:21:10
4063
414.100
14:20:28
875
414.100
14:20:28
100
413.900
14:17:59
627
412.400
14:08:59
42
412.400
14:08:59
41
412.400
14:08:59
78
412.400
14:08:59
166
412.400
14:08:59
832
412.400
14:04:06
943
412.700
14:04:02
418
413.100
14:03:56
468
413.100
14:03:56
780
413.000
14:00:56
924
413.100
13:59:59
834
413.400
13:58:51
717
413.400
13:56:38
1274
413.100
13:55:09
836
412.900
13:50:15
389
413.100
13:49:45
1371
413.100
13:49:45
1439
413.100
13:47:07
309
412.000
13:40:59
68
412.000
13:40:59
440
412.000
13:40:59
66
412.000
13:40:59
832
412.200
13:39:07
25
412.200
13:39:07
63
412.700
13:38:13
791
412.700
13:38:13
756
412.700
13:38:13
743
412.200
13:33:06
739
412.000
13:31:22
861
413.400
13:30:01
775
413.400
13:28:20
758
413.400
13:26:12
766
413.800
13:25:03
786
413.600
13:22:33
729
413.600
13:20:20
774
414.100
13:18:12
790
414.400
13:16:55
775
414.600
13:16:19
767
414.600
13:15:24
783
414.600
13:15:24
720
414.600
13:15:24
843
414.600
13:15:24
843
414.600
13:15:24
738
414.200
13:00:54
742
414.200
13:00:13
716
414.400
12:59:46
884
414.400
12:59:46
815
414.600
12:55:30
781
414.800
12:50:18
777
415.100
12:50:18
1856
415.300
12:49:11
852
415.100
12:42:58
795
415.400
12:42:10
800
415.300
12:39:00
727
415.300
12:39:00
1037
415.300
12:39:00
1143
414.800
12:31:24
1329
414.800
12:31:24
1173
414.700
12:31:24
754
414.200
12:19:13
836
414.200
12:19:13
1028
414.400
12:19:08
799
413.900
12:15:15
923
413.200
12:08:34
790
413.400
12:08:33
866
413.100
12:05:36
739
413.400
12:02:05
400
413.600
11:59:37
349
413.600
11:59:37
834
413.900
11:58:10
775
414.100
11:55:38
423
414.100
11:55:38
376
414.100
11:55:23
29
414.100
11:55:23
28
414.100
11:55:23
2126
414.200
11:53:33
764
411.700
11:43:03
801
412.300
11:41:14
864
413.100
11:34:11
375
413.200
11:34:11
500
413.200
11:34:11
923
413.200
11:31:25
801
413.500
11:31:16
734
413.500
11:31:16
902
413.500
11:27:58
1266
413.400
11:22:40
771
413.900
11:22:28
334
412.900
11:12:32
529
412.900
11:12:32
878
414.500
11:10:38
766
414.600
11:10:35
831
414.100
11:07:33
795
413.800
11:04:03
329
414.000
11:00:55
498
414.000
11:00:55
905
414.200
11:00:48
885
414.300
11:00:48
292
414.300
11:00:48
584
414.300
11:00:48
883
413.800
10:55:40
223
414.100
10:53:07
588
414.100
10:53:07
1565
414.200
10:53:07
791
412.700
10:46:20
827
412.900
10:43:37
861
412.700
10:39:22
824
413.000
10:39:15
894
412.400
10:36:52
866
412.200
10:33:49
875
412.000
10:31:05
747
412.000
10:27:15
1160
411.700
10:24:46
1000
411.800
10:23:53
787
412.100
10:23:32
2667
412.100
10:23:32
704
412.100
10:23:32
822
411.200
10:14:02
855
411.500
10:11:59
718
411.700
10:11:03
783
411.200
10:08:12
787
411.300
10:06:58
810
411.300
10:06:20
742
411.200
10:04:57
812
411.200
10:01:21
747
411.300
10:01:13
820
411.200
09:56:53
224
411.800
09:55:42
529
411.800
09:55:42
871
412.000
09:55:30
864
411.000
09:50:32
1051
411.100
09:50:32
787
411.200
09:50:05
495
411.200
09:48:47
281
411.200
09:48:47
1003
411.200
09:48:47
942
411.200
09:45:24
751
411.200
09:45:24
795
410.800
09:43:20
799
410.800
09:41:20
834
410.900
09:40:16
748
410.900
09:38:46
294
410.600
09:32:46
446
410.600
09:32:46
882
410.600
09:32:24
813
411.000
09:28:17
746
410.500
09:25:56
460
410.600
09:25:48
381
410.600
09:25:48
722
410.600
09:25:48
43
410.600
09:25:48
774
410.800
09:25:40
784
410.500
09:18:11
188
410.700
09:18:00
225
410.700
09:17:08
444
410.700
09:17:08
809
411.000
09:15:40
873
411.400
09:13:13
893
411.500
09:12:36
1695
411.600
09:12:22
792
411.400
09:03:49
842
411.900
09:03:34
810
411.900
09:01:51
1140
412.300
09:01:38
2043
412.600
09:01:38
263
412.600
09:01:38
787
411.400
08:52:24
844
411.400
08:51:03
862
411.100
08:48:49
744
411.900
08:45:05
883
413.300
08:43:51
742
413.500
08:43:30
193
413.100
08:40:29
598
413.100
08:40:29
908
413.200
08:40:28
1028
413.300
08:40:05
311
411.500
08:35:15
490
411.500
08:35:15
723
411.600
08:35:00
1431
411.600
08:35:00
767
410.200
08:31:00
826
410.200
08:31:00
888
410.200
08:26:30
775
410.200
08:26:30
796
409.900
08:24:11
1009
410.200
08:24:10
877
409.900
08:22:19
812
409.200
08:18:00
754
409.600
08:16:10
215
409.600
08:16:10
857
409.900
08:16:00
1145
409.900
08:16:00
1004
408.100
08:13:11
825
408.100
08:13:11
869
407.900
08:10:40
838
408.500
08:10:04
924
408.500
08:10:04
829
408.500
08:10:04
725
408.500
08:10:04
39
408.500
08:07:08
829
408.500
08:07:08
862
407.500
08:03:55
762
408.900
08:02:31
189
410.000
08:00:32
540
410.000
08:00:32
809
410.600
08:00:30
1227
410.800
08:00:30