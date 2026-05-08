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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 16:00
4,989 Euro
+0,79 % +0,039
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9194,99618:48
4,9164,99718:38
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 18:00 Uhr
142 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

8 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 426.053p. The highest price paid per share was 429.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 423.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0319% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 556,100,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 752,326,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

447

425.800

16:11:17

829

425.600

16:10:01

23

426.000

16:09:28

255

426.000

16:09:28

342

426.000

16:09:28

761

425.900

16:09:28

753

425.700

16:07:49

755

425.800

16:07:08

801

425.900

16:07:08

736

425.400

16:06:01

1019

425.300

16:05:56

868

425.500

16:04:28

756

426.100

16:03:42

1770

426.200

16:03:42

890

425.200

16:01:13

952

424.900

16:00:39

868

424.600

16:00:01

944

424.600

15:59:03

577

424.400

15:57:31

874

424.400

15:56:10

311

424.400

15:56:10

535

424.400

15:56:10

1077

424.600

15:55:27

1175

424.700

15:53:45

84

424.800

15:52:30

318

425.000

15:52:29

680

424.800

15:52:29

1608

425.000

15:52:29

1665

424.400

15:50:30

877

423.900

15:47:10

882

424.100

15:46:42

185

424.100

15:46:42

741

424.100

15:46:42

839

424.100

15:44:16

864

424.000

15:42:14

120

424.100

15:42:14

885

424.100

15:41:36

723

424.100

15:41:36

658

424.100

15:41:36

68

424.100

15:41:36

366

424.100

15:38:30

357

424.100

15:38:30

835

424.300

15:37:33

326

424.700

15:36:34

389

424.700

15:36:34

502

424.700

15:36:31

725

424.800

15:35:04

883

424.500

15:34:33

804

425.000

15:32:47

809

425.000

15:32:47

737

425.200

15:30:31

776

425.300

15:30:31

766

425.300

15:29:00

819

425.500

15:27:27

824

426.000

15:26:57

863

425.800

15:25:40

850

425.800

15:25:40

738

426.400

15:23:05

144

426.400

15:23:05

772

426.400

15:23:05

54

425.500

15:21:21

407

425.500

15:21:21

57

425.500

15:21:11

57

425.500

15:21:11

498

425.500

15:20:05

40

425.500

15:20:05

321

425.500

15:20:05

330

425.500

15:20:05

811

425.500

15:19:05

762

425.500

15:19:05

177

425.400

15:16:30

863

425.400

15:16:28

842

425.400

15:16:28

821

425.600

15:14:41

796

425.800

15:14:41

188

425.700

15:12:41

690

425.700

15:12:41

836

425.400

15:10:39

717

425.400

15:10:39

812

425.700

15:08:40

893

426.000

15:08:39

809

426.000

15:06:30

793

426.000

15:06:30

941

426.200

15:05:55

886

426.000

15:04:18

791

426.100

15:03:44

832

426.400

15:03:39

1045

426.500

15:03:13

846

425.500

15:01:15

1041

425.300

15:00:15

930

424.900

14:59:48

944

424.100

14:57:54

887

424.200

14:56:04

804

424.500

14:55:43

777

424.100

14:54:00

717

424.300

14:53:06

805

424.500

14:53:06

266

424.900

14:51:02

88

424.900

14:51:02

845

424.900

14:51:02

1270

424.900

14:51:02

729

424.300

14:47:05

359

424.700

14:46:59

510

424.700

14:46:59

200

425.100

14:45:40

101

425.100

14:45:40

328

424.900

14:45:17

416

424.900

14:45:17

767

424.300

14:43:53

789

424.700

14:43:10

866

425.100

14:42:01

836

425.200

14:40:02

751

425.800

14:38:42

851

426.100

14:38:42

553

426.100

14:37:42

170

426.100

14:37:00

254

426.800

14:36:17

570

426.800

14:35:44

804

426.800

14:35:30

805

426.800

14:35:30

887

427.000

14:33:50

1197

427.500

14:32:57

237

427.500

14:32:57

599

427.500

14:32:57

887

427.300

14:30:57

721

427.500

14:30:02

848

427.500

14:30:01

721

427.600

14:27:11

805

427.700

14:27:11

833

427.600

14:26:51

798

427.600

14:25:44

782

427.600

14:23:44

773

427.700

14:20:03

737

427.700

14:19:18

805

427.800

14:17:30

731

427.300

14:15:13

736

427.600

14:12:23

1026

427.600

14:12:23

207

427.300

14:10:32

680

427.300

14:10:32

889

427.100

14:06:35

863

427.900

14:06:33

799

428.400

14:03:41

828

428.100

14:03:13

855

426.800

14:00:05

181

426.300

13:57:58

790

426.300

13:57:58

854

425.800

13:55:36

854

425.800

13:55:36

776

425.600

13:49:49

75

425.600

13:49:49

821

425.800

13:49:08

869

426.000

13:48:22

793

426.300

13:45:34

841

426.300

13:44:42

880

426.300

13:41:36

827

426.600

13:38:26

744

427.000

13:36:37

835

427.100

13:35:46

765

426.700

13:35:01

1000

426.700

13:34:51

877

425.800

13:30:00

762

425.900

13:28:13

847

425.900

13:27:13

800

426.000

13:23:09

720

426.200

13:22:13

806

426.200

13:20:13

105

426.400

13:15:59

310

426.300

13:15:59

494

426.300

13:15:59

1022

426.400

13:15:46

8

426.400

13:15:46

28

426.300

13:15:40

210

425.800

13:12:11

198

425.700

13:12:01

492

425.700

13:10:01

182

425.700

13:10:01

725

426.000

13:06:13

900

426.200

13:06:02

779

426.200

13:04:43

797

426.000

13:02:01

47

425.700

12:59:37

12

425.700

12:59:24

813

425.700

12:58:56

809

425.600

12:56:46

871

426.000

12:52:10

871

426.100

12:51:05

761

426.200

12:49:14

863

426.100

12:44:20

814

426.100

12:44:20

890

426.300

12:43:23

754

426.300

12:41:23

825

426.300

12:39:23

784

426.700

12:33:58

9

426.900

12:33:41

334

426.900

12:33:41

536

426.900

12:33:41

821

426.700

12:29:57

811

426.700

12:27:53

470

426.600

12:26:39

846

426.600

12:26:39

869

426.100

12:17:11

781

426.600

12:13:05

844

426.600

12:10:43

888

426.700

12:09:07

727

426.900

12:08:37

745

427.000

12:03:43

405

427.000

12:03:43

10

427.000

12:03:39

13

427.000

12:03:39

322

427.000

12:03:39

210

427.300

12:02:00

587

427.300

12:02:00

20

427.300

12:00:42

775

427.400

12:00:33

279

427.000

11:58:56

90

427.000

11:58:56

746

426.900

11:56:51

18

426.800

11:54:14

726

426.500

11:50:18

768

426.600

11:50:18

868

426.700

11:47:32

814

426.700

11:46:25

679

426.800

11:40:17

286

426.800

11:40:17

716

427.000

11:39:36

33

426.500

11:35:21

349

426.500

11:35:21

769

426.100

11:32:21

16

426.100

11:32:21

838

426.000

11:31:28

23

426.100

11:31:15

266

426.100

11:29:06

822

425.300

11:26:37

817

425.900

11:23:14

847

426.100

11:23:14

230

426.100

11:22:00

533

426.100

11:22:00

760

426.200

11:16:15

754

425.900

11:13:25

803

426.100

11:13:25

762

426.100

11:08:19

728

426.400

11:05:05

774

427.100

11:02:58

730

427.200

11:02:37

29

427.300

11:01:41

64

427.300

11:01:41

26

427.300

11:01:41

280

427.000

11:01:20

836

427.000

10:56:25

258

427.100

10:55:39

531

427.100

10:55:39

830

427.600

10:53:27

763

428.600

10:49:26

822

428.800

10:48:10

656

428.800

10:45:38

199

428.800

10:45:38

420

429.500

10:43:45

414

429.500

10:43:45

775

429.000

10:40:52

760

429.300

10:39:43

862

429.300

10:36:22

4

429.300

10:36:22

213

429.300

10:35:39

816

429.600

10:35:10

750

429.200

10:31:52

14

429.200

10:31:52

818

428.800

10:28:20

800

429.200

10:24:39

987

429.300

10:21:59

136

429.400

10:21:59

867

427.400

10:19:32

377

427.500

10:19:32

510

427.500

10:19:32

945

427.900

10:17:11

810

428.100

10:17:11

783

427.100

10:15:52

742

427.100

10:14:48

780

427.000

10:13:23

17

426.800

10:13:04

846

426.900

10:09:45

202

427.200

10:08:11

79

427.200

10:08:11

874

427.200

10:06:43

287

427.000

10:04:46

171

427.000

10:04:45

497

427.000

10:04:45

761

427.100

10:02:56

3

426.800

10:02:32

3

426.800

10:01:47

454

426.800

10:01:34

74

426.800

10:01:11

202

426.800

10:01:11

3

426.800

10:01:02

805

426.800

10:00:04

106

426.200

09:58:00

127

426.200

09:58:00

785

426.100

09:57:28

811

425.900

09:55:24

14

425.900

09:55:24

123

425.700

09:52:52

707

425.700

09:52:52

792

425.800

09:49:21

121

425.800

09:49:01

622

425.800

09:49:01

752

425.800

09:45:25

774

425.900

09:45:24

855

426.200

09:43:55

29

426.200

09:41:55

815

426.200

09:41:25

873

426.300

09:40:09

742

425.900

09:37:48

13

426.000

09:36:48

693

425.600

09:36:25

118

425.600

09:36:25

878

425.200

09:33:01

32

425.300

09:32:37

796

425.300

09:31:32

23

425.500

09:29:31

769

425.500

09:28:16

762

425.900

09:27:06

98

425.900

09:27:06

511

426.300

09:26:19

211

426.300

09:26:19

112

426.300

09:26:19

820

425.900

09:22:40

1133

425.900

09:22:40

718

425.600

09:16:35

853

425.700

09:16:04

148

426.000

09:15:55

20

425.900

09:15:55

58

425.900

09:15:55

827

426.000

09:15:55

154

425.800

09:15:55

15

425.000

09:12:02

783

425.700

09:08:57

437

426.000

09:08:29

338

426.000

09:08:29

44

426.500

09:06:01

737

426.000

09:05:29

666

426.300

09:03:31

178

426.300

09:03:31

194

425.800

09:01:01

513

425.800

09:01:01

846

426.000

08:59:11

809

426.100

08:59:05

116

426.000

08:57:29

683

426.000

08:57:09

918

426.600

08:55:03

151

426.900

08:54:57

330

426.100

08:51:01

413

426.100

08:51:01

830

426.200

08:50:58

355

425.800

08:47:41

397

425.800

08:47:41

771

426.500

08:46:00

884

426.100

08:44:36

4

426.300

08:44:18

534

426.300

08:44:18

800

426.000

08:42:41

800

425.300

08:41:24

736

424.100

08:38:04

838

423.300

08:35:40

877

423.200

08:32:34

831

423.600

08:30:50

819

423.400

08:30:13

735

423.500

08:29:53

168

423.900

08:26:22

706

423.900

08:26:11

891

424.300

08:26:11

884

424.600

08:21:25

684

424.700

08:20:41

178

424.700

08:20:41

763

424.700

08:18:18

745

425.200

08:17:40

588

425.600

08:16:54

198

425.600

08:16:54

922

426.100

08:15:31

841

426.000

08:13:42

793

426.500

08:11:40

821

426.800

08:11:15

873

426.600

08:09:50

784

426.100

08:09:21

474

425.600

08:08:36

641

425.600

08:08:36

641

425.600

08:08:25

880

424.900

08:05:11

859

423.900

08:03:49

777

424.900

08:02:38

849

425.700

08:02:06

887

426.500

08:00:29

1013

426.700

08:00:29

47

426.700

08:00:29

821

426.700

08:00:26

© 2026 PR Newswire
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