Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08
8 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 426.053p. The highest price paid per share was 429.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 423.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0319% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 556,100,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 752,326,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
447
425.800
16:11:17
829
425.600
16:10:01
23
426.000
16:09:28
255
426.000
16:09:28
342
426.000
16:09:28
761
425.900
16:09:28
753
425.700
16:07:49
755
425.800
16:07:08
801
425.900
16:07:08
736
425.400
16:06:01
1019
425.300
16:05:56
868
425.500
16:04:28
756
426.100
16:03:42
1770
426.200
16:03:42
890
425.200
16:01:13
952
424.900
16:00:39
868
424.600
16:00:01
944
424.600
15:59:03
577
424.400
15:57:31
874
424.400
15:56:10
311
424.400
15:56:10
535
424.400
15:56:10
1077
424.600
15:55:27
1175
424.700
15:53:45
84
424.800
15:52:30
318
425.000
15:52:29
680
424.800
15:52:29
1608
425.000
15:52:29
1665
424.400
15:50:30
877
423.900
15:47:10
882
424.100
15:46:42
185
424.100
15:46:42
741
424.100
15:46:42
839
424.100
15:44:16
864
424.000
15:42:14
120
424.100
15:42:14
885
424.100
15:41:36
723
424.100
15:41:36
658
424.100
15:41:36
68
424.100
15:41:36
366
424.100
15:38:30
357
424.100
15:38:30
835
424.300
15:37:33
326
424.700
15:36:34
389
424.700
15:36:34
502
424.700
15:36:31
725
424.800
15:35:04
883
424.500
15:34:33
804
425.000
15:32:47
809
425.000
15:32:47
737
425.200
15:30:31
776
425.300
15:30:31
766
425.300
15:29:00
819
425.500
15:27:27
824
426.000
15:26:57
863
425.800
15:25:40
850
425.800
15:25:40
738
426.400
15:23:05
144
426.400
15:23:05
|
772
426.400
15:23:05
54
425.500
15:21:21
407
425.500
15:21:21
57
425.500
15:21:11
57
425.500
15:21:11
498
425.500
15:20:05
40
425.500
15:20:05
321
425.500
15:20:05
330
425.500
15:20:05
811
425.500
15:19:05
762
425.500
15:19:05
177
425.400
15:16:30
863
425.400
15:16:28
842
425.400
15:16:28
821
425.600
15:14:41
796
425.800
15:14:41
188
425.700
15:12:41
690
425.700
15:12:41
836
425.400
15:10:39
717
425.400
15:10:39
812
425.700
15:08:40
893
426.000
15:08:39
809
426.000
15:06:30
793
426.000
15:06:30
941
426.200
15:05:55
886
426.000
15:04:18
791
426.100
15:03:44
832
426.400
15:03:39
1045
426.500
15:03:13
846
425.500
15:01:15
1041
425.300
15:00:15
930
424.900
14:59:48
944
424.100
14:57:54
887
424.200
14:56:04
804
424.500
14:55:43
777
424.100
14:54:00
717
424.300
14:53:06
805
424.500
14:53:06
266
424.900
14:51:02
88
424.900
14:51:02
845
424.900
14:51:02
1270
424.900
14:51:02
729
424.300
14:47:05
359
424.700
14:46:59
510
424.700
14:46:59
200
425.100
14:45:40
101
425.100
14:45:40
328
424.900
14:45:17
416
424.900
14:45:17
767
424.300
14:43:53
789
424.700
14:43:10
866
425.100
14:42:01
836
425.200
14:40:02
751
425.800
14:38:42
851
426.100
14:38:42
553
426.100
14:37:42
170
426.100
14:37:00
254
426.800
14:36:17
570
426.800
14:35:44
804
426.800
14:35:30
805
426.800
14:35:30
887
427.000
14:33:50
1197
427.500
14:32:57
237
427.500
14:32:57
599
427.500
14:32:57
887
427.300
14:30:57
721
427.500
14:30:02
848
427.500
14:30:01
721
427.600
14:27:11
805
427.700
14:27:11
833
427.600
14:26:51
798
427.600
14:25:44
782
427.600
14:23:44
773
427.700
14:20:03
737
427.700
14:19:18
805
427.800
14:17:30
731
427.300
14:15:13
736
427.600
14:12:23
1026
427.600
14:12:23
207
427.300
14:10:32
680
427.300
14:10:32
889
427.100
14:06:35
863
427.900
14:06:33
799
428.400
14:03:41
828
428.100
14:03:13
855
426.800
14:00:05
181
426.300
13:57:58
790
426.300
13:57:58
854
425.800
13:55:36
854
425.800
13:55:36
776
425.600
13:49:49
75
425.600
13:49:49
821
425.800
13:49:08
869
426.000
13:48:22
793
426.300
13:45:34
841
426.300
13:44:42
880
426.300
13:41:36
827
426.600
13:38:26
744
427.000
13:36:37
835
427.100
13:35:46
765
426.700
13:35:01
1000
426.700
13:34:51
877
425.800
13:30:00
762
425.900
13:28:13
847
425.900
13:27:13
800
426.000
13:23:09
720
426.200
13:22:13
806
426.200
13:20:13
105
426.400
13:15:59
310
426.300
13:15:59
494
426.300
13:15:59
1022
426.400
13:15:46
8
426.400
13:15:46
28
426.300
13:15:40
210
425.800
13:12:11
198
425.700
13:12:01
492
425.700
13:10:01
182
425.700
13:10:01
725
426.000
13:06:13
900
426.200
13:06:02
779
426.200
13:04:43
797
426.000
13:02:01
47
425.700
12:59:37
12
425.700
12:59:24
813
425.700
12:58:56
809
425.600
12:56:46
871
426.000
12:52:10
871
426.100
12:51:05
761
426.200
12:49:14
863
426.100
12:44:20
814
426.100
12:44:20
890
426.300
12:43:23
754
426.300
12:41:23
825
426.300
12:39:23
784
426.700
12:33:58
9
426.900
12:33:41
334
426.900
12:33:41
536
426.900
12:33:41
821
426.700
12:29:57
811
426.700
12:27:53
470
426.600
12:26:39
846
426.600
12:26:39
869
426.100
12:17:11
781
426.600
12:13:05
844
426.600
12:10:43
888
426.700
12:09:07
727
426.900
12:08:37
745
427.000
12:03:43
405
427.000
12:03:43
10
427.000
12:03:39
13
427.000
12:03:39
322
427.000
12:03:39
210
427.300
12:02:00
587
427.300
12:02:00
20
427.300
12:00:42
775
427.400
12:00:33
279
427.000
11:58:56
90
427.000
11:58:56
746
426.900
11:56:51
18
426.800
11:54:14
726
426.500
11:50:18
768
426.600
11:50:18
868
426.700
11:47:32
814
426.700
11:46:25
679
426.800
11:40:17
286
426.800
11:40:17
716
427.000
11:39:36
33
426.500
11:35:21
349
426.500
11:35:21
769
426.100
11:32:21
16
426.100
11:32:21
838
426.000
11:31:28
23
426.100
11:31:15
266
426.100
11:29:06
822
425.300
11:26:37
817
425.900
11:23:14
847
426.100
11:23:14
230
426.100
11:22:00
533
426.100
11:22:00
760
426.200
|
11:16:15
754
425.900
11:13:25
803
426.100
11:13:25
762
426.100
11:08:19
728
426.400
11:05:05
774
427.100
11:02:58
730
427.200
11:02:37
29
427.300
11:01:41
64
427.300
11:01:41
26
427.300
11:01:41
280
427.000
11:01:20
836
427.000
10:56:25
258
427.100
10:55:39
531
427.100
10:55:39
830
427.600
10:53:27
763
428.600
10:49:26
822
428.800
10:48:10
656
428.800
10:45:38
199
428.800
10:45:38
420
429.500
10:43:45
414
429.500
10:43:45
775
429.000
10:40:52
760
429.300
10:39:43
862
429.300
10:36:22
4
429.300
10:36:22
213
429.300
10:35:39
816
429.600
10:35:10
750
429.200
10:31:52
14
429.200
10:31:52
818
428.800
10:28:20
800
429.200
10:24:39
987
429.300
10:21:59
136
429.400
10:21:59
867
427.400
10:19:32
377
427.500
10:19:32
510
427.500
10:19:32
945
427.900
10:17:11
810
428.100
10:17:11
783
427.100
10:15:52
742
427.100
10:14:48
780
427.000
10:13:23
17
426.800
10:13:04
846
426.900
10:09:45
202
427.200
10:08:11
79
427.200
10:08:11
874
427.200
10:06:43
287
427.000
10:04:46
171
427.000
10:04:45
497
427.000
10:04:45
761
427.100
10:02:56
3
426.800
10:02:32
3
426.800
10:01:47
454
426.800
10:01:34
74
426.800
10:01:11
202
426.800
10:01:11
3
426.800
10:01:02
805
426.800
10:00:04
106
426.200
09:58:00
127
426.200
09:58:00
785
426.100
09:57:28
811
425.900
09:55:24
14
425.900
09:55:24
123
425.700
09:52:52
707
425.700
09:52:52
792
425.800
09:49:21
121
425.800
09:49:01
622
425.800
09:49:01
752
425.800
09:45:25
774
425.900
09:45:24
855
426.200
09:43:55
29
426.200
09:41:55
815
426.200
09:41:25
873
426.300
09:40:09
742
425.900
09:37:48
13
426.000
09:36:48
693
425.600
09:36:25
118
425.600
09:36:25
878
425.200
09:33:01
32
425.300
09:32:37
796
425.300
09:31:32
23
425.500
09:29:31
769
425.500
09:28:16
762
425.900
09:27:06
98
425.900
09:27:06
511
426.300
09:26:19
211
426.300
09:26:19
112
426.300
09:26:19
820
425.900
09:22:40
1133
425.900
09:22:40
718
425.600
09:16:35
853
425.700
09:16:04
148
426.000
09:15:55
20
425.900
09:15:55
58
425.900
09:15:55
827
426.000
09:15:55
154
425.800
09:15:55
15
425.000
09:12:02
783
425.700
09:08:57
437
426.000
09:08:29
338
426.000
09:08:29
44
426.500
09:06:01
737
426.000
09:05:29
666
426.300
09:03:31
178
426.300
09:03:31
194
425.800
09:01:01
513
425.800
09:01:01
846
426.000
08:59:11
809
426.100
08:59:05
116
426.000
08:57:29
683
426.000
08:57:09
918
426.600
08:55:03
151
426.900
08:54:57
330
426.100
08:51:01
413
426.100
08:51:01
830
426.200
08:50:58
355
425.800
08:47:41
397
425.800
08:47:41
771
426.500
08:46:00
884
426.100
08:44:36
4
426.300
08:44:18
534
426.300
08:44:18
800
426.000
08:42:41
800
425.300
08:41:24
736
424.100
08:38:04
838
423.300
08:35:40
877
423.200
08:32:34
831
423.600
08:30:50
819
423.400
08:30:13
735
423.500
08:29:53
168
423.900
08:26:22
706
423.900
08:26:11
891
|
424.300
08:26:11
884
424.600
08:21:25
684
424.700
08:20:41
178
424.700
08:20:41
763
424.700
08:18:18
745
425.200
08:17:40
588
425.600
08:16:54
198
425.600
08:16:54
922
426.100
08:15:31
841
426.000
08:13:42
793
426.500
08:11:40
821
426.800
08:11:15
873
426.600
08:09:50
784
426.100
08:09:21
474
425.600
08:08:36
641
425.600
08:08:36
641
425.600
08:08:25
880
424.900
08:05:11
859
423.900
08:03:49
777
424.900
08:02:38
849
425.700
08:02:06
887
426.500
08:00:29
1013
426.700
08:00:29
47
426.700
08:00:29
821
426.700
08:00:26