EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Iute Group Reports Unaudited Results for 3M/2026
Record Asset Quality, Improving Efficiency, and Covenant Headroom Pave the Way Ahead
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD
"Q1 2026 was a positively challenging quarter for the Group. We continued balancing profitability with investments into technology, automation, and geographic expansion while further strengthening the core drivers of Iute's long-term growth flywheel. Revenue growth, improving credit quality, and stronger operational efficiency demonstrate that our strategy is delivering tangible results. At the same time, we continued building the foundation for scalable digital banking services and the further expansion of the MyIute SuperApp ecosystem across our markets. To support our next phase of profitable growth, the Group is also considering tapping the EUR 2025/2030 Senior Secured Bonds during Q2 2026", said Tarmo Sild, CEO of Iute Group.
The full unaudited report for 3M/2026 is available under www.iute.com/investor/reports-and-presentations.
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited 3M/2026 results by means of a webcast presentation today, 12 May 2026, 15.00 CEST. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:
The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
www.iute.com
12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2378483494, XS3047514446
|WKN:
|A3KT6M, A4D95Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2325452
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2325452 12.05.2026 CET/CEST