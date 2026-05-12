EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

Iute Group Announces Investor Meetings for Potential Tap Issue of Its 12% Senior Secured Bonds due 2030 - Private Placement of up to EUR 140 Million Subject to Market Conditions



12.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Iute Group Announces Investor Meetings for Potential Tap Issue of Its 12% Senior Secured Bonds due 2030 Private Placement of up to EUR 140 Million Subject to Market Conditions



Tallinn, Estonia, 12 May 2026. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group and issuer in the European high-yield bond market, has mandated DNB Carnegie as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, and Gottex Brokers and Signet Bank as Joint Bookrunners, and Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist as Sales Agent, to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on Thursday, 14 May 2026. Aalto Capital (Germany) acts as Financial Advisor to Iute Group. Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a tap issue of up to EUR 140 million of the Company's existing senior secured bonds with maturity in December 2030 (IUTECR 12% 2030, ISIN: XS3047514446 , 160 EUR million outstanding) may follow. The contemplated transaction is expected to be offered through a private placement to institutional investors and is intended to further strengthen Iute Group's presence in the European high-yield market. Proceeds from the contemplated tap issue, which is intended to increase the total outstanding volume of Iute Group's existing EUR 2025/2030 Bonds bearing interest at 12% to up to EUR 300 million, are expected to support the further optimization of Iute Group's capital structure through the refinancing of existing liabilities as well as for general corporate purposes, including the continued growth of the Group's loan portfolio and other business operations.



Tarmo Sild, CEO of Iute Group: "The planned transaction represents the next step in the continued development of Iute Group's international capital markets activities. Over recent years, we have established a strong and diversified investor base across Europe and further strengthened our position as a recurring bond issuer. The contemplated tap issue would further enhance our financial flexibility and support the continued growth of our business and loan portfolio."



Iute Group currently holds a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of B- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings as well as a B- Senior Secured Debt Rating for its outstanding EUR 2025/2030 Bonds (ISIN: XS3047514446). The additional EUR 2025/2030 Bonds are to be included in the existing listings on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and on the Baltic Regulated Market of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iute.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group: Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List. www.iute.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States of America or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined under Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Prospectus Regulation") and does not constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.



12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News