

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SMTOY, SMO.MU, SMTOF, 5802.T), a manufacturer of electric wire and optical fiber cables, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the full year 2026 compared with the previous year. The company declares a dividend.



For the full year 2026, profit attributable to the parent company increased to 369.51 billion yen from 193.77 billion yen in the previous year.



Basic earnings per share were 473.78 yen versus 248.47 last year.



Operating profit jumped to 418.17 billion yen from 320.66 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales increased to 5.11 trillion yen from 4.68 trillion in the previous year.



Further, the company expects to pay a full-year 2027 dividend of 39 yen per share on a post-stock split basis, compared with 26 yen per share on a comparable post-split basis in 2026, representing an increase of 50%. Excluding the 4-for-1 stock split effective July 1, the annual dividend would be 156 yen per share versus 104 yen per share last year.



Looking ahead, the company expects first-half revenue of 2.54 trillion yen, representing an increase of 7%, and operating profit of 167 billion yen, up 9.1% year over year.



For the first half, the company expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 110 billion yen, representing an increase of 12.3%, with basic earnings per share of 35.26 yen.



The company expects full-year 2027 net sales of 5.30 trillion yen, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year, and operating profit of 425 billion yen, up 1.6%.



For the full year 2027, profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be 320 billion yen, representing a decrease of 13.4%, with basic earnings per share of 102.57 yen.



Sumitomo Electric Industries is currenlty trading, 6.20% higher at JOY 11,8280 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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