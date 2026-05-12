Coffee Stain Group AB: Interim Report Q4, January - March 2026: Net sales amounted to SEK 260 million

FOURTH QUARTER, JANUARY-MARCH 2026 (COMPARED TO JANUARY-MARCH 2025)

Net sales increased by 20% (40% organic growth in constant currencies) to SEK 260 million (216).

Cash EBIT amounted to SEK 81 million (78), a Cash EBIT margin of 31% (36%)

Free cash flow after working capital amounted to SEK 110 million (138).

The Board of Directors intends to return approximately SEK 300 million shareholders up until the Annual General Meeting 2027. The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.68 (0.00) per share, to be paid in equal quarterly installments of SEK 0.17 per share. The Board further intends to propose that a General Meeting authorizes the Board to resolve on repurchases of the company's own shares, subject to updated legislation. Subject to such authorization being granted, the Board intends to initiate a share repurchase program of up to SEK 150 million.



Key performance indicators SEK m Jan-Mar

2026 Jan-Mar

2025 Apr 2025-

Mar 2026 Apr 2024-

Mar 2025 Net sales 260 216 961 1,089 EBIT -42 10 55 322 Cash EBIT 81 78 333 484 Cash EBIT, margin 31% 36% 35% 44% Adjusted EBIT 39 80 288 544 Adjusted EBIT margin 15% 37% 30% 50% Cash flow from operating activities 122 187 453 847 Total Headcount 243 269 243 269

CEO COMMENTS

Solid net sales performance and sharper focus ahead

Building on proven games, while staying disciplined on where we invest.

Coffee Stain's fourth quarter was supported by continued momentum in the core portfolio* and the release of Teardown Multiplayer. What matters most is not one quarter on its own, but the strength of the games behind it. Our strongest games have active communities, long lifecycles, and multiple ways to extend their value over time.

The full year reinforced what makes Coffee Stain work: proven games continued to generate cash, while lean and empowered teams kept building the next layer of content, updates and opportunities for the future.

The Board's intention to return approximately SEK 300 million to shareholders reflects the strength of Coffee Stain's business. It shows that we can continue to invest where we see long-term potential, while also returning capital when our financial position allows it.

We are at our best when capital, accountability and creative ownership sit close to the teams. With that in mind, we decided towards the end of the quarter to close our studio in Malmö, affecting 14 FTEs. The studio worked on mobile development projects across several IPs. As part of this decision, we also stopped development of a project that had been in production for a long time. These were difficult decisions, particularly for the colleagues affected, but they give us sharper focus going forward.

Game portfolio

Satisfactory continued to benefit from the console launch, which expanded the game's audience and strengthened its position as a long-term franchise, and generally the game performs stronger on a year over year basis.

Within Deep Rock Galactic, the planned early access release of Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core in May 2026 is a good example of how we can extend a proven game world into something new. It builds on the same universe and cooperative foundation as the original game, but introduces a more run-based structure.

At the time of the transfer on 30 November 2025, the multiplayer game Fellowship had shown early commercial traction in early access. Since then, financial performance has not developed in line with expectations and the level of investment required. We are now in active discussions with the developer to find a more sustainable way forward, reducing development risk while preserving the opportunity we still see in the game.

Looking ahead

We enter the new financial year with a clearer focus and a strong base to build from. Our games continue to make an impact, and our teams continue to find ways to support and extend them.

We will stay lean, creative and close to our players. That is an important part of who we are as a company. Combined with clear capital allocation and disciplined investment, it gives us a strong foundation for the years ahead.

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Anton Westbergh

Co-founder and CEO

*Satisfactory, Goat Simulator, Deep Rock Galactic, Welcome to Bloxburg, Teardown and Valheim

Presentation of the interim report

Today at 10:00 A livestream presentation will be held where CEO Anton Westbergh and CFO Erik Sunnerdahl will present the interim results and answer questions.

Questions can be submitted in advance by email to ir@coffeestaingroup.com and during the presentation.

The presentation will be streamed live on Coffee Stain Group's Youtube channel.

Interim report and presentation material will be available on Coffee Stain Group's website.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Sunnerdahl, CFO

erik.sunnerdahl@coffeestain.com

About Coffee Stain Group

Coffee Stain Group brings together Scandinavian game developers and publishers with a portfolio of community-driven games primarily for PC and console. The Group has a proven track record of building successful titles such as Goat Simulator, Satisfactory, Deep Rock Galactic, Valheim, Teardown and Welcome to Bloxburg. The Group consists of around 240 employees across 12 game studios, including Coffee Stain, Ghost Ship and Tuxedo Labs.

For more information, visit coffeestain.com

Coffee Stain Group's B shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker COFFEE B.

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This information is information that Coffee Stain is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-12 08:00 CEST.