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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 15:25
330,80 Euro
+0,21 % +0,70
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Internet
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NASDAQ-100
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ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
329,75329,8015:30
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 14:12 Uhr
137 Leser
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Adeia Inc.: Adeia and Google Renew Multi-Year IP License Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the technology company known for developing foundational innovations that enable next-generation solutions for the semiconductor and media industries, today announced that it has entered into a new multi-year intellectual property (IP) license agreement with Google. The renewal provides Google, a customer since 2012, with broad access to Adeia's media IP portfolio.

"This renewed agreement with Google underscores the strength, relevance, and durability of Adeia's media IP portfolio," said Dr. Mark Kokes, chief revenue officer of Adeia. "Google is a global technology leader. We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship and support Google's ability to deliver seamless, next-generation user experiences."

Adeia's media IP portfolio has been developed through decades of research and development and is broadly licensed across the global media and entertainment ecosystem. The company's innovations are embedded in billions of devices worldwide, enabling advanced functionality across streaming, connected TV, and digital entertainment platforms.

About Adeia

Adeia (NASDAQ: ADEA) is the technology company known for developing foundational innovations that enable next-generation solutions for the semiconductor and media industries. We invent and license foundational technologies that shape the future of digital entertainment, electronics, and high-performance computing. Our portfolio transforms technologies into an experience that is intelligent, immersive, and personal. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

Contacts

Adeia Investor Relations
Chris Chaney
IR@adeia.com

Adeia Media Relations
Anna Enerio
marketing@adeia.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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