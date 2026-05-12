Orbia has been recognized by Ragan with two major honors celebrating excellence in employee communications and leadership. The company has been named a winner in the Storytelling category of Ragan's 2026 Employee Communications Awards for its global Generations of Impact campaign, while Orbia Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Deb Butters was honored as a member of Ragan's Top Women in HR Class of 2026.

The awards were presented during Ragan's Employee Communications Awards and Top Women in HR luncheon on April 28 in New York City, where Butters was honored in person and Chief Communications Officer Kacy Karlen accepted the Storytelling award on behalf of Orbia.

Ragan Employee Communications Storytelling Award

Ragan's Employee Communications Awards honor companies that demonstrate excellence in using communications to inspire stronger cultures, deepen engagement and create meaningful connection in a rapidly evolving world and workplace.

Launched in celebration of the five-year anniversary of Orbia's rebrand, Generations of Impact invited employees and their families to reflect on the company's purpose-advancing life around the world-through the eyes of future generations. The global campaign featured a children's storybook about Orbia's origin and solutions as well as an artwork call for young creators across five continents to share how they experienced Orbia's impact on the world and their lives. More than 500 creative submissions were received, culminating in a company-wide voting and recognition experience where featured artwork was installed in offices worldwide and all submissions were highlighted in a commemorative book.

The campaign inspired a strong response from Orbia employees, with hundreds of testimonials submitted attesting to how the campaign helped connect employees and their families to Orbia's purpose, cementing Generations of Impact as one of Orbia's most meaningful culture initiatives.

"With Generations of Impact, we set out to tell Orbia's story in a way that felt true to the people behind impactful work," said Chief Communications Officer Kacy Karlen. "I believe that this initiative succeeded because it spoke to something authentic and shared within our culture: the desire to contribute and the responsibility to ensure that our legacy endures for generations to come. It was an extraordinary expression of who we are and the pride our employees and their loved ones take in Orbia bringing its purpose to life."

Ragan Top Women in Human Resources Class of 2026

In addition to Orbia's recognition for storytelling excellence, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Deb Butters was formally honored as one of 10 Chief People Officers in Ragan's Top Women in HR Class of 2026, following the announcement of her inclusion in February 2026.

As Chief People Officer, Butters has strengthened Orbia's employer brand, elevated employee engagement above industry benchmarks and championed programs that deepened connections for employees to Orbia's purpose-driven culture, even throughout periods of significant change. The recognition by Ragan amid hundreds of senior HR peers from leading companies reflects Butters' standing as a people leader shaping the future of workplace culture.

"What makes this recognition meaningful is the team and culture behind it," said Orbia Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Deb Butters. "Orbia is filled with purposeful people who take personal responsibility for the work they do and who genuinely care for one another. Working alongside colleagues who are so deeply committed to both their impact and each other is what makes every day rewarding and my time at Orbia worthwhile. Thank you to my team and colleagues throughout Orbia whose dedication and passion continue to move our purpose-driven culture forward each and every day in ways big and small."

Orbia's work has been recognized repeatedly by Ragan, reflecting the company's commitment to employee experience and communications excellence. Previously, the launch of Orbia's employer brand and employer value proposition was honored in the 2024 Ragan Employee Communications and Top Places to Work Awards, where the company earned top distinctions in the employer branding and virtual town hall categories. To learn more about Orbia's purpose-driven culture and other recognitions, visit the Careers page: https://www.orbia.com/careers/.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions, Building Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor Energy Materials sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on supporting food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 22,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with a strong U.S. manufacturing presence and headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.6 billion in revenue in 2025. To learn more, visit: orbia.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Katie Hogue

PR and Media Relations Manager, Orbia

katherine.hogue@orbia.com

+1 (224) 496-0568