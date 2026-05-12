Ependion AB: Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Ependion AB

Ependion AB has today on 12 May 2026 held its Annual General Meeting. President and CEO Jenny Sjödahl's presentation at the AGM will be available shortly at the company website www.ependion.com.

The AGM adopted all resolutions as earlier proposed by the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee. A summary of the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting follows.

The AGM discharged the Board members and Chief Executive Officer from liability. The AGM decided, according to the proposal of the Board of Directors, on a dividend of SEK 1.50 per ordinary share with May 15, 2026, as record date for the dividend.

The AGM also resolved:

the remuneration report for 2025 was approved.

to re-elect Peter Nilsson, Johan Wester, Karin Gunnarsson, Lars Eklöf, Jonas Hård and Per Allmér as Board members.

to re-elect Peter Nilsson as Chairman of the Board.

to re-elect the registered public accounting firm KPMG AB, as the company's auditor for the period until the close of the AGM 2027.

that fees of SEK 720,000 will be payable to the Chairman of the Board, and that fees of SEK 300,000 will be payable to each of the other Board members.

that fees of SEK 130,000 will be payable to the Chairman of the committee for work in the audit committee, and that fees of SEK 67,500 will be payable to each of the other Board members for work in such committee.

that fees of SEK 52,000 will be payable to the Chairman of the committee for work in the remuneration committee, and that fees of SEK 31,000 will be payable to each of the other Board members for work in such committee.

that fees to Auditors will be payable according to approved invoice.

to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions before the AGM 2027, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, decide on new share issues of ordinary shares corresponding to a maximum of 10 percent of the company's share capital at the time the authorization is exercised for the first time with the purpose of financing acquisitions of companies or other assets deemed to be of value to the company's operations.

to implement a long-term share based incentive program for 2026 (LTI 2026/2029) that comprises not more than 25 employees within the Ependion Group. The resolution also included decisions on authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve decisions on a directed issue of series C shares, authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase all issued series C shares and transfer of own ordinary shares to participants in LTI 2026/2029.

to authorize for the Board of Directors to transfer own ordinary shares, maximum 26,236 ordinary shares, on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the share price interval registered at that time.

All resolutions were passed with the requisite majority.

The Board of Directors

Ependion AB

Malmö, Sweden, May 12, 2026

For more information please contact:

President and CEO Jenny Sjödahl, tel +46 (0)725 89 60 80

EVP and CFO Joakim Laurén, tel +46 (0)703 35 84 96





Ependion AB is an expansive global technology group delivering digital solutions for secure control, management, visualization and data communication for industrial applications in environments where reliability and high quality are critical factors. The Group's customers include some of the world's leading companies. Ependion consists of independent business entities with sales of SEK 2.2 billion in 2025 and approximately 1,000 employees. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market's Mid Cap-list under the ticker EPEN. www.ependion.com