

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens (SMAWF) revealed earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR2.027 billion, or EUR2.58 per share. This compares with EUR2.250 billion, or EUR2.83 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.0% to EUR19.756 billion from EUR19.757 billion last year.



Siemens earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.027 Bln. vs. EUR2.250 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.58 vs. EUR2.83 last year. -Revenue: EUR19.756 Bln vs. EUR19.757 Bln last year.



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