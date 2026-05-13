

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (HKTGF) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY151.014 billion, or JPY3,436 per share. This compares with JPY117.523 billion, or JPY2,667 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to JPY734.791 billion from JPY686.553 billion last year.



Hikari Tsushin, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY151.014 Bln. vs. JPY117.523 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY3,436 vs. JPY2,667 last year. -Revenue: JPY734.791 Bln vs. JPY686.553 Bln last year.



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