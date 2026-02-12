

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (HKTGF) reported a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY112.671 billion, or JPY2,562.80 per share. This compares with JPY102.784 billion, or JPY2,329.94 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to JPY542.500 billion from JPY498.814 billion last year.



Hikari Tsushin, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY112.671 Bln. vs. JPY102.784 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY2,562.80 vs. JPY2,329.94 last year. -Revenue: JPY542.500 Bln vs. JPY498.814 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 2,733.0 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 760.000 B



