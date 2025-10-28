

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hikari Tsushin Inc. (HKTGF), a Japanese telecommunications company, on Tuesday reported higher profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, supported by strong sales growth and higher non-operating income.



Non-operating income increased 14.4% to 787 million yen from 688 million yen, boosted by a sharp rise in interest income to 100 million yen from 7 million yen, and a modest increase in dividend income to 667 million yen from 655 million yen.



Profit before income taxes rose 8.3% to 11.935 billion yen from 11.022 billion yen a year earlier.



Operating profit grew 10.4% to 11.160 billion yen from 10.112 billion yen last year.



Net profit increased to 8.273 billion yen or 110.05 yen per basic share from 7.633 billion yen or 101.53 yen per share a year ago.



Net sales rose 9.6% year-on-year to 24.932 billion yen from 22.738 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full- year Hikari Tsushin expects net sales of 51.700 billion yen, up 10.0% from the prior year. Net profit is forecast to grow 7.2% to 17.350 billion yen, with basic earnings per share of 230.79 yen.



