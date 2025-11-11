

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (HKTGF, 9435.T), a Japanese office equipment company, on Tuesday revised up its annual earnings and dividend guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), the company now expects a net income of JPY 115 billion, or JPY 2,618.39 per basic share, higher than the earlier outlook of JPY 100 billion, or JPY 2,278.51 per basic share. Hikari Tsushin reaffirmed its annual revenue guidance of JPY 760 billion.



For the full year, the company now aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 736 per share, higher than the prior guidance of JPY 724 per share and last year's JPY 661 per share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, Hikari Tsushin had recorded a net profit of JPY 117.523 billion, or JPY 2,671.18 per basic share, with revenue of JPY 686.553 billion.



