

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (HKTGF) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY70.328 billion, or JPY1,600.10 per share. This compares with JPY48.203 billion, or JPY1,090.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to JPY361.695 billion from JPY325.783 billion last year.



Hikari Tsushin, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY70.328 Bln. vs. JPY48.203 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY1,600.10 vs. JPY1,090.15 last year. -Revenue: JPY361.695 Bln vs. JPY325.783 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News