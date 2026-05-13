Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bahnbrechende KI-Lösung "Ohne Nadelstiche" als Ersatz für herkömmliche Bluttests "unlocked"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLWB | ISIN: CA0804995029 | Ticker-Symbol: L3L2
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:07
0,009 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BELMONT RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BELMONT RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0090,02910:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 02:54 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HMS Bergbau AG Announces Acquisition of Shares of Belmont Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Bergbau AG (the "Acquiror"), a public commodities marketing company incorporated in Germany, announces that on May 12, 2026, the Acquiror acquired a total of 43,300,000 Common Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (the "Issuer") from three existing shareholders of the Issuer (the "Vendors"), pursuant to private agreements, for total purchase proceeds paid by the Acquiror to the Vendors of $1,737,940. The Acquiror purchased 18,000,000 Common Shares from ERAG Energie & Rohstoff AG PCC ("ERAG") for a purchase price of $0.0333 per share, 7,300,000 Common Shares from LaVo Verwaltungsgesellschaft MBH ("LaVo") for a purchase price of $0.045 per share, and 18,000,000 Common Shares from Commodities and Resources Pte. Ltd. ("C&R") for a purchase price of $0.045 per share.

ERAG and LaVo, two of the three Vendors, are joint actors in relation to the Acquiror.

Immediately prior to the closing of the purchase transactions, the Acquiror held 24,200,000 Common Shares of the Issuer, ERAG held 18,000,000 Common Shares of the Issuer and LaVo held 7,300,000 Common Shares, for combined holdings of 49,500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 37.1% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares. C&R separately held 18,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.6% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

As a result of the completion of the purchase transactions, the Acquiror now holds 67,500,000 Common Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 50.9% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares, and none of ERAG, LaVo or C&R holds any Common Shares.

The Acquiror purchased Common Shares under the purchase transactions for business and investment purposes. The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of or control or direction over the Issuer's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

The Acquiror will be filing an Early Warning Report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103F1 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues describing the above transaction with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror, please contact the Acquiror c/o Patrick Brandl at +43 664 968 7011 or refer to the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
Germany
c/o Patrick Brandl
hms@hms-ag.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.