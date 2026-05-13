Land package expansion: Makenita Resources (CSE: KENY) has more than doubled its Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project in Saskatchewan from 23,517 to 51,304 contiguous acres, directly bordering Max Power Corp (MAXX).

Prospective commodities: The project targets iron and magnetite, with additional upside potential for naturally occurring hydrogen production by stimulating iron-rich magnetite formations through serpentinization.

Tight share structure: With just over 30 million shares outstanding, management sees meaningful leverage to any exploration success and anticipates an active remainder of 2026 across multiple projects.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Makenita Resources Inc. (KENY: CSE) (WKN: A40X6P) (OTCID: KENYF) ("Makenita") is pleased to announce it has more than doubled its Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project in Saskatchewan, growing the contiguous land package from 23,517 to 51,304 acres. The project directly borders Max Power Corp (MAXX) and is prospective for iron and magnetite. Management is currently formulating plans to commence work as soon as possible.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita Resources, commented: "We are pleased to expand this land package to 51,304 contiguous acres directly bordering Max Power Corp. The project offers strong prospectivity for iron and magnetite, and in certain situations where large iron formations are rich in magnetite, that formation can be stimulated to produce naturally occurring hydrogen. With just over 30 million shares outstanding, any success on the ground would have a meaningful impact given our small float. We anticipate an active remainder of the year across multiple projects and remain very optimistic about our near- and mid-term outlook."

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, independent of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has several projects located in Canada. The Sisson West Tungsten Project, consisting of approximately 9,845 contiguous acres prospective for Tungsten, located in New Brunswick directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson Tungsten Mine as well as the 51,304 acre "Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project" in Saskatchewan bordering Max Power Corp. Makenita also has the approximately 9,000 acre "NTX Rare Earth Project" in Quebec prospective for rare earths. Lastly, Makenita has the 5,542-acre Hector Property which is in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario, which is prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Makenita may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

This land was acquired via staking.

Makenita Resources Inc.

"Jason Gigliotti"

Jason Gigliotti

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297220

Source: Makenita Resources Inc.