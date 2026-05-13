

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz SE (ALIZY) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR3.690 billion, or EUR9.56 per share. This compares with EUR2.423 billion, or EUR6.27 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Allianz SE reported adjusted earnings of EUR3.785 billion or EUR9.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to EUR53.023 billion from EUR54.014 billion last year.



Allianz SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR3.690 Bln. vs. EUR2.423 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR9.56 vs. EUR6.27 last year. -Revenue: EUR53.023 Bln vs. EUR54.014 Bln last year.



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