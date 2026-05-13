

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (MITEY) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY222.507 billion, or JPY181.80 per share. This compares with JPY189.356 billion, or JPY151.04 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to JPY1.746 trillion from JPY1.579 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY222.507 Bln. vs. JPY189.356 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY181.80 vs. JPY151.04 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.746 Tn vs. JPY1.579 Tn last year.



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