

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (DAO.F) announced a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY92.003 billion, or JPY486.63 per share. This compares with JPY99.467 billion, or JPY511.77 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to JPY605.748 billion from JPY625.269 billion last year.



SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY92.003 Bln. vs. JPY99.467 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY486.63 vs. JPY511.77 last year. -Revenue: JPY605.748 Bln vs. JPY625.269 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News