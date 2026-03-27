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WKN: 866948 | ISIN: GB0009296665 | Ticker-Symbol: KF6
Frankfurt
26.03.26 | 21:49
0,019 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIDENDUM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIDENDUM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
77 BANK
77 BANK LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
77 BANK LTD49,4200,00 %
AOYAMA TRADING CO LTD13,4000,00 %
AUCNET INC12,1700,00 %
BUYSELL TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD31,2000,00 %
CANON MARKETING JAPAN INC37,2000,00 %
CLOUDCOCO GROUP PLC0,0010,00 %
FUJIKURA LTD148,00-0,67 %
HANWA CO LTD42,0000,00 %
JAPAN POST INSURANCE CO LTD25,800-1,53 %
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD82,08+0,59 %
M-TRON INDUSTRIES INC63,50+0,79 %
NAGASE & CO LTD25,200+0,80 %
NISSHIN OILLIO GROUP LTD31,4000,00 %
NORITAKE CO LTD34,6000,00 %
REACH RESOURCES LIMITED0,003-33,33 %
SANRIO CO LTD27,800+0,72 %
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD108,10+4,34 %
SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION63,50+1,60 %
TOHO GAS CO LTD25,400-1,55 %
VIDENDUM PLC0,0190,00 %
XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC0,336-2,61 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.