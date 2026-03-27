Das Instrument SIKB US82674R1032 SIKA AG UNSP.ADR O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026The instrument SIKB US82674R1032 SIKA AG UNSP.ADR O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.03.2026Das Instrument FJK JP3811000003 FUJIKURA LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument FJK JP3811000003 FUJIKURA LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument NO4 JP3763000001 NORITAKE CO. LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument NO4 JP3763000001 NORITAKE CO. LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument SAJA US20441A1025 CIA SANEAMENTO BA.ADR/2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026The instrument SAJA US20441A1025 CIA SANEAMENTO BA.ADR/2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.03.2026Das Instrument DPWA US25157Y2028 DEUTSCHE POST SPONS.ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument DPWA US25157Y2028 DEUTSCHE POST SPONS.ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument DAO JP3494600004 SCREEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument DAO JP3494600004 SCREEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument 709 NO0010815103 KRAFT BANK ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026The instrument 709 NO0010815103 KRAFT BANK ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.03.2026Das Instrument 8WC JP3677200002 NISSHIN OILLIO GRP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument 8WC JP3677200002 NISSHIN OILLIO GRP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument 59W JP3600200004 TOHO GAS CO. LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument 59W JP3600200004 TOHO GAS CO. LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument E7U US55380K1097 M-TRON INDUSTRIES DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026The instrument E7U US55380K1097 M-TRON INDUSTRIES DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.03.2026Das Instrument KF6 GB0009296665 VIDENDUM PLC LS-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument KF6 GB0009296665 VIDENDUM PLC LS-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument GV2A GB00B8GRBX01 CLOUDCOCO GROUP LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument GV2A GB00B8GRBX01 CLOUDCOCO GROUP LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument 62A JP3352000008 SEVENTY-SEVEN BK EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument 62A JP3352000008 SEVENTY-SEVEN BK EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument 0X4 JP3172060000 AUCNET INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument 0X4 JP3172060000 AUCNET INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument SU1N CH0008038389 SWISS PRIME SITE SF 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026The instrument SU1N CH0008038389 SWISS PRIME SITE SF 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.03.2026Das Instrument SIK CA8269461056 SIKA AG CDR O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026The instrument SIK CA8269461056 SIKA AG CDR O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.03.2026Das Instrument 9B7 JP3106200003 AOYAMA TRADING EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument 9B7 JP3106200003 AOYAMA TRADING EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument 89M JP3414700009 SEIKO GROUP CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument 89M JP3414700009 SEIKO GROUP CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument ANUA CA98420Q3061 XORTX THERAPEUTICS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026The instrument ANUA CA98420Q3061 XORTX THERAPEUTICS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.03.2026Das Instrument N63 JP3778270003 BUYSELL TECH.CO.LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument N63 JP3778270003 BUYSELL TECH.CO.LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument P22 JP3647800006 NAGASE + CO. LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument P22 JP3647800006 NAGASE + CO. LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument SJ8 JP3343200006 SANRIO CO. LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument SJ8 JP3343200006 SANRIO CO. LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument K34 FI0009005870 KONECRANES OYJ O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026The instrument K34 FI0009005870 KONECRANES OYJ O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.03.2026Das Instrument HW4 JP3777800008 HANWA CO. LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument HW4 JP3777800008 HANWA CO. LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument 4JP JP3233250004 JAPAN POST INSURANCE CO. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument 4JP JP3233250004 JAPAN POST INSURANCE CO. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument KHE JP3224200000 KAWASAKI HEAVY IND. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument KHE JP3224200000 KAWASAKI HEAVY IND. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument CNJ JP3243600008 CANON MARKETING JAPAN INC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument CNJ JP3243600008 CANON MARKETING JAPAN INC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026Das Instrument J61 AU0000186249 REACH RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2026The instrument J61 AU0000186249 REACH RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2026