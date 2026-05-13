Operator selects cloud-native vCMTS and Remote PHY architecture for a flexible, phased migration to Distributed Access Architecture (DAA)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) and Witke today announced that an Austrian broadband operator is deploying the Entra virtualized Cable Modem Termination System (vCMTS) as the DOCSIS platform for its Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) evolution. The deployment, led by Witke, enables advanced reliability, scalable capacity expansion over time, and a clear migration path toward DOCSIS 4.0 broadband services.

After extensive system planning and evaluation, the operator selected a vCMTS and Remote PHY (R-PHY) architecture to align with its long-term network roll-out strategy and migration requirements. The deployment provides the flexibility to modernize the network in phases while reducing space, power, and cooling requirements across the operator's infrastructure.

Entra vCMTS establishes a new standard for simplified, virtualized Cable Access, combining a modern microservices architecture with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware to deliver next-generation flexibility while enhancing reliability and performance. The result is a high-density, low-power, modernized platform and a resilient, stable foundation for the long-term evolution of DOCSIS.

Initially, the operator had evaluated a Remote MACPHY approach; however, detailed system planning determined that a Remote PHY architecture was better suited to its migration scenario and operational objectives. The operator selected Vecima based on its technological leadership, cloud-native architecture, and open-platform approach that supports interoperability with third-party Remote PHY Devices (RPDs), including equipment from Teleste, its primary RF electronics supplier.

The migration strategy follows a carefully planned two-step approach:

Phase one focuses on reusing existing HFC and headend infrastructure to accelerate deployment and minimize disruption

Phase two transitions the network toward Remote PHY nodes in the field as part of the operator's long-term DAA evolution

The deployment also prioritizes operational visibility and manageability, allowing the operator to continue leveraging existing monitoring and management tools while expanding capabilities through the advanced telemetry, dashboards, and automation features integrated into the Entra vCMTS platform.

A rapid progression from lab validation to commercial deployment was achieved through the support of Witke, and these key benefits of the Entra vCMTS:

Flexible Deployment

Entra vCMTS integrates easily into existing and new environments thanks to flexible network configuration and monitoring options

Architectural support is available for both centralized and distributed deployment models

Options are available for a wide range of CPU densities and cluster sizes

Server hardware has a long service life and allows for mixed hardware generations to be active within a single cluster

Simplified Drop-in Style Configuration and Use:

VCMOS (Vecima's own secure Host OS) simplifies server installation and cluster expansion

A familiar set of CLI commands is available for configuration and monitoring, with full support for legacy monitoring solutions

Automation unlocked through API/CLI equivalency and streaming telemetry

System health visualization and dashboards are integrated directly into the vCMTS cluster with important metrics and troubleshooting details always available

Entra vCMTS works seamlessly across Vecima's Remote PHY portfolio and with a growing list of third-party equipment. Entra delivers true architectural flexibility across a range of network architectures and routing protocols, and from centralized RPD shelf-based deployments to those based on high-performance Distributed Access nodes. With Vecima's approach, operators gain a flexible, efficient path to scale multi-gigabit broadband services across their business.

"We're seeing strong demand from European operators looking to virtualize access infrastructure while preserving existing HFC investments," said Peter Werner, Technical Manager, Broadband and Broadcast, Witke. "The Entra vCMTS combines operational flexibility with proven DOCSIS performance, giving operators a pragmatic path to distributed access architectures, higher broadband capacity, and long-term network evolution. What stood out was how quickly we moved from lab validation to live traffic."

"As broadband traffic keeps climbing, operators need software-based architectures that scale efficiently without sacrificing performance," said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Broadband Networks at Vecima. "Entra vCMTS delivers exactly that a fully virtualized, cloud-native platform that combines centralized intelligence, distributed access at the network edge, and built-in operational automation. This deployment shows how operators can modernize their HFC networks today and lay a future-ready foundation for DOCSIS 4.0, all through Vecima's proven, flexible, and simplified approach."

About Witke

What began in 1984 as a small business in a family home grew to become one of the most successful companies in Austria's cable communication products and services market. Even with all its success, Witke remains family run, now in its second generation, with many of its roughly 90 employees having been with the company for decades. Witke's services include electrical engineering, fiber optics, cable TV and broadcasting technology, communications, manufacturing, and construction. Where others cannot find a solution, we're always happy to help. Visit witke.com to learn more about our services and how we can help your business succeed.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Vecima's business strategies and objectives, and the anticipated benefits, performance, capabilities, availability, or adoption of its products and services. Such statements reflect current expectations and assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Vecima undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations: 250-881-1982, invest@vecima.com

Media Relations: bernadette.dunn@vecima.com

Vecima Sales: sales@vecima.com