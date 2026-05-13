Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results and early-stage interpretations of new geophysical re-processing from the Alotta Project, located within Yukon's Dawson Range Gold Belt (Figure 1). Interpretation of this new geophysical data has led to the identification of several geophysical anomalies that the Company believes are compelling porphyry targets.

Highlights:

Several new magnetic anomalies have been identified that have not been tested by diamond drilling. These anomalies appear as circular anomalies with apparent magnetic highs surrounded by lows, which are a characteristic feature recognized in many porphyry systems.

Several drill holes from previous drill campaigns located along the edges of these magnetic anomalies have returned significant mineralized intercepts.

Surface soil and rock geochemistry shows strongly anomalous values for copper, gold and molybdenum surrounding or overlying the magnetic anomalies.

3D magnetic inversion data shows distinct magnetic bodies below surface, which are interpreted to possibly represent multi-phase stocks of magmatic material.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states: "The results of the new geophysical interpretation, coupled with surface geochemistry and highly prospective age and geochemical data, further confirms our believe that the Alotta Project is a highly prospective porphyry target in one of Yukon's most prolific mineral belts. Our technical team is excited and are working hard to leverage this new data into high quality targets to guide the ongoing planning of the 2026 drill program. With planning underway, we are one step closer to the commencement of drilling at Alotta which is expected to begin at the end of May."

Geophysical re-processing work was performed by Todd Ballantyne of in3D Geoscience Inc. and consisted of both magnetization vector intensity (MVI) and conventional magnetic susceptibility (SUS) models. Due to the notable difference between the MVI and SUS models (likely the result of magnetic remanence), the MVI model is used. Re-processing and modeling include inversion of previously flown magnetic data and subsequent three-dimensional (3D) inversion. Initial impressions of the MVI magnetic inversion have identified several areas of interest from a porphyry targeting perspective, including four apparent circular anomalies characterized by a magnetic high surrounded by relative magnetic lows across the property (Figure 2). Drilling to date near these features lies around the periphery of the magnetic highs, and alteration and mineralization reported from these holes are consistent with those expected adjacent to porphyry centres. Surface soil and rock geochemistry at these targets also show strongly elevated gold, copper, molybdenum surrounding the magnetic highs.

Figure 1. The Dawson Range Gold Belt, a highly prospective metallogenic belt that includes the Alotta property. Recent Re-Os dating (see news release dated May 5, 2026) shows mineralization at the Alotta property is the same age as many of the deposits in this belt.

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Figure 2. Total Magnetic Intensity-VIAS (vertical integral analytical signal). Dashed lines show locations of apparent circular magnetic highs surrounded by lows. Red dashed lines correspond with locations of magnetic anomalies at depth in Figure 3.

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The MVI magnetic inversion shows that the magnetic anomalies continue to depth, providing excellent targets for 2026 drilling (Figure 3). 3D interpretation of the inversion data suggests the anomalies may be separate stocks off a larger magnetic feature that lies in the northern part of the survey area (Figure 4).

Figure 3. A slice looking north through the central part of the Alotta Property. Two distinct geophysical features are evident in the data and correspond to apophyses off a larger magnetic feature (see Figure 4). Drill hole traces from previous drilling are plotted for reference. Zones are off section and locations are approximate.

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Figure 4. 3D model of the MVI magnetic inversion data from the Alotta Property. The two apophyses are circled and correspond to magnetic anomalies from Figures 2 and 3. View is looking towards the north.

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The 2026 diamond drilling program is currently underway, utilizing the new MVI magnetic inversion as a guide. The magnetic features offer compelling targets, increasing the potential success of locating mineralized porphyry centres.

Proximity to Measured and Indicated Resources

The Alotta property consists of 230 mineral claims that covers approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, that is located 50 km to the north of the Alotta Project. The Casino deposit is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold porphyry projects in the world.

Lorne Warner Resigns

Forge Resources Corp. announces that Lorne Warner, P.Geo., has resigned from his position as President to pursue other professional endeavors. The Company wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to Mr. Warner for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him the very best in his future pursuits.

In the interim, the Company has engaged Kelson Willms of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited to serve as the designated Qualified Person (QP), ensuring continued technical oversight and continuity for the Company's ongoing projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and was reviewed and approved by Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Mr. Willms is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297294

Source: Forge Resources Corp.