Atom-based RF sensing platform establishes new category within quantum sensing, backed by active U.S., U.K., and Australian defense contracts

Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), a global leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing powered by neutral-atom technology, today formally established Quantum Spectrum as a new category within quantum sensing. Quantum Spectrum represents the first fundamental shift in radio frequency (RF) sensing architecture in decades, arriving exactly when the world needs trusted signals most.

"We've been developing atom-based RF sensing for nearly a decade, and the milestones we've reached make clear that now is the time to accelerate with greater corporate focus," said Matt Kinsella, CEO of Infleqtion. "We're building prototypes, running field trials, and hardening these systems for real-world deployment. Quantum Spectrum is a new category we are both defining and leading."

Every government depends on radio-frequency signals to navigate, communicate, detect threats, move goods, manage airspace, and operate critical infrastructure. Those signals are now easier to jam, spoof, hide, and overwhelm. Quantum Spectrum is the answer: atom-based RF sensing that detects, classifies, and authenticates signals in a world of drone proliferation, GPS spoofing, jamming, electronic warfare, and spectrum congestion where conventional receivers are increasingly insufficient.

Quantum Spectrum joins Quantum Clocks, Quantum Gravity Gradiometers, and Quantum Inertial Sensing as a defined segment of the quantum sensing domain. Infleqtion is the first company with contracted defense programs in three allied nations developing atom-based RF sensing for operational deployment, with prime integrator partners including Dell Federal, L3Harris, and SAIC already engaged.

A New Category for a Growing Problem

Quantum Spectrum introduces a new sensing layer. Infleqtion's Quantum Spectrum receivers use Rydberg atoms as the sensing medium, replacing conventional RF front ends with atom-based detection that tunes continuously from hertz to terahertz across the full RF spectrum in a single aperture. The result is broader spectrum awareness, earlier detection, and more resilient operation in contested environments where conventional systems are increasingly strained. Where antennas fail, atoms do not.

Wins at Our Back, Acceleration Ahead

Infleqtion is accelerating development of new prototypes, running field trials in operationally relevant environments, hardening systems for real-world deployment, and driving aggressively toward a fully productized receiver family. It has active field programs in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia developing atom-based RF sensing for operational defense deployment.

In the United States, Infleqtion is working with the U.S. Army's DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory (ARL) under the Robust, Integrated Quantum Electromagnetic Receiver (RIQER) project. Through this effort, Infleqtion and ARL are designing and fielding a transportable quantum RF demonstration system based on Rydberg atom-based sensing. The system will serve as a mobile test bed for evaluating the utility of quantum RF receivers for Army mission needs, including positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), spectrum monitoring, and operation in jammed or GPS-denied environments.

The project directly supports the Army's modernization priorities by enabling soldiers to navigate, communicate, and operate securely when traditional RF and GPS systems are degraded or denied. By focusing on ruggedization, environmental hardening, and integration with Army test infrastructure, RIQER establishes a clear path toward deployable quantum RF capabilities.

In the United Kingdom, Infleqtion is leading the Quantum Direction Finding (QuDiFi), an Innovate UK-funded program to develop a deployable quantum RF direction-finding system based on atom-based, broadband sensing. The project extends existing single-point quantum RF sensing into true multi-sensor direction finding, using multiple spatially separated QRF quantum sensor heads to measure signal angle-of-arrival with high precision across frequency bands that challenge conventional antenna-based systems, particularly at lower frequencies used for long-range communications and navigation.

In Australia, Infleqtion is spearheading the development of a Quantum-Optimized Broadband Rydberg Atom (QOBRA) Receiver System under the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator Emerging and Disruptive Technologies program, delivered by the Defence Science and Technology Group.

As part of this initiative, Infleqtion is developing a transportable Rydberg atom-based receiver designed to maximize sensitivity and instantaneous bandwidth through machine learning by tuning the systems multi-dimensional parameters. The project supports Infleqtion's objective of developing field-ready quantum RF sensing capability, strengthening AUKUS interoperability across allied programs in the U.S. and U.K.

These programs are the field trials, ruggedization cycles, and real-world validation that move Quantum Spectrum from demonstrated technology to deployable capability. They also may establish the performance foundation for near-term commercial applications in aviation spectrum management, energy grid communications, counter-drone detection, and next-generation telecommunications.

A Market Ready for a New Approach

NATO members and Five Eyes partners face a growing capability gap in contested electromagnetic environments, and defense budgets are expanding investment in electronic warfare and spectrum dominance. McKinsey now estimates the quantum sensing market at approximately $31 billion by 2040, and Quantum Spectrum represents one of its fastest-emerging segments. For investors and analysts tracking the space, this is quantum moving beyond computing and into the physical infrastructure economy, with near-term defense revenue and a commercial roadmap extending across telecom, transportation, energy, finance, and autonomous systems. Infleqtion holds substantial contracted positions in the category, with integrator relationships already in place to scale.

For more information about Infleqtion's Quantum Spectrum platform, visit: https://infleqtion.com/quantum-spectrum/

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global leader in quantum technology, delivering neutral-atom solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. With a product portfolio spanning quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, Infleqtion's full-stack approach combines high-performance hardware with the company's proprietary Superstaq quantum computing software platform. Infleqtion's systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of War, NASA, the U.K. government, and in multiple collaborations with NVIDIA. Infleqtion, in collaboration with NVIDIA, published the world's first demonstration of a materials science application using logical qubits. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion meets the demands of government and commercial customers across the space, defense, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors. For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's development of Quantum Spectrum and atom-based RF sensing technology, prototype development and field trial timelines, anticipated commercial applications, expected deployment of its receiver product family, market category formation and leadership, contracted defense program outcomes, and any other statements regarding the Company's business outlook, customer demand, commercial opportunities, and market momentum, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Infleqtion's current expectations, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those related to Infleqtion's ability to recognize anticipated benefits of its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp X; the implementation, market acceptance, and success of Infleqtion's business model, growth strategy, and opportunities, and its ability to commercialize its quantum computing and quantum sensing technology; the expected benefits of and ability to maintain and enter into new contracts, awards, and other relationships, partnerships, or collaborations with governments or government entities; the ability to develop and deploy atom-based RF sensing products on anticipated timelines and at anticipated performance levels; the ability of Quantum Spectrum to achieve commercial adoption; the potential for quantum computing technology to achieve quantum advantages; the ability of Infleqtion's products to meet government counterparties' and customers' technical requirements and compliance and regulatory needs; Infleqtion's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; and other risks and uncertainties described in Infleqtion's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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