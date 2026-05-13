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WKN: A3C291 | ISIN: NL0015000IY2 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VD
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 18:52
19,445 Euro
-1,97 % -0,390
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UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
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19,46519,60519:26
19,46519,60519:26
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 18:24 Uhr
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Universal Music Group N.V. Announces Results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced the results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held earlier today.

All resolutions on the AGM agenda were adopted with a majority of the votes cast, including, among others:

  • a positive advisory vote on the 2025 remuneration report;
  • the adoption of the 2025 financial statements;
  • the reappointment of Vincent Vallejo as Executive Director;
  • the reappointment of Nicole Avant, Margaret Frerejean-Taittinger, Mandy Ginsberg, Cathia Lawson-Hall, James Mitchell and Eric Sprunk as Non-Executive Directors; and
  • the reappointment EY Accountants B.V. to issue an independent auditor's opinion on the 2026 and 2027 financial statements.

The proposal to adopt a final dividend of EUR 0.28 per share was also approved. With the interim dividend of EUR 0.24 per share that was paid in October 2025, this brings the total dividend for the financial year 2025 to EUR 0.52 per share. The following timetable shall apply with respect to the payment of the final dividend:

  • May 20, 2026: Ex-dividend date;
  • May 21, 2026: Dividend record date; and
  • June 12, 2026: Final dividend payment date.

Detailed voting results from the AGM will be made available on the Company's website within 15 days, as required under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-music-group-nv-announces-results-of-its-2026-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-302771242.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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