The proposal combines design, materials, and Mediterranean aesthetics adapted to the Caribbean environment.

The project further strengthens its international positioning through collaboration with a leading outdoor furniture brand.

Larimar City Resort has formalized an agreement with the Spanish company Point for the supply of outdoor furniture across the residences and common areas of the complex. This strategic partnership reinforces the project's international positioning while adding a brand globally recognized for its contemporary design and expertise in solutions adapted to tropical climates and marine environments such as the Caribbean.

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Image of the agreement signing between the CEOs.

The collaboration will allow Point furniture to be incorporated not only into private residences, but also throughout the project's amenities, restaurants, and future hotel facilities. The aim is to create an aesthetic proposal aligned with Larimar's concept: bringing the essence of the Mediterranean lifestyle to the Caribbean through spaces designed for wellbeing, comfort, and connection with the natural surroundings.

As part of the agreement, a technical visit was carried out at the company's facilities to review finishes, materials, and manufacturing processes. During this meeting, the agreement was signed by Juan Andrés Romero, president of CLERHP, the company developing Larimar City Resort, and Vicente Pons, owner of Point and president of the Valencia Furniture Fair.

Ángela Moyano, Director of After-Sales and Interior Design at Larimar City Resort, highlighted the importance of this collaboration for the development of the project. "Having Point as a strategic partner for outdoor furnishing reinforces our commitment to quality and design. For Larimar, it is essential to work with leading brands capable of providing solutions adapted to the Caribbean environment and the demands of a high-end tourism and residential product," she stated.

Point, headquartered in Alicante and present in more than 70 countries, is an internationally recognized outdoor furniture company. The brand combines Mediterranean craftsmanship, innovation, and high-resistance materials specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions and marine environments, making it a trusted reference for resorts and premium residential developments worldwide.

With this new partnership, Larimar City Resort continues advancing its strategy to consolidate itself as one of the leading real estate developments in the Caribbean, relying on collaborations with international companies that provide value, trust, and quality assurance for future residents and investors, while further strengthening an urban proposal based on design, innovation, and lifestyle experience.

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Macarena Perona DIRCOM

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