Larimar City Resort's participation at SIMA 2026 concluded with a highly positive outcome, driven by strong interest from investors, operators, and international real estate professionals.

The project strengthens its value proposition based on profitability, capital protection, and the backing of a publicly listed company such as CLERHP.

Larimar City Resort, the smart city being developed in the Dominican Republic by the Spanish company CLERHP, has successfully concluded its participation at SIMA 2026, receiving an outstanding response from the professional audience and reinforcing its position as one of the most promising international real estate projects in the market.

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Larimar booth at SIMA 2026

Throughout the event in Madrid, Larimar attracted the attention of real estate operators, investors, sales networks, and potential buyers interested in an investment model that combines urban development, legal security, and a strategy focused on asset appreciation and profitability.

Technology also played a key role at the Larimar exhibition space. Through an immersive virtual reality experience, visitors were transported to Punta Cana, where they could explore the city's urban planning, panoramic views, and main amenities, generating a strong impact among both professional and general audiences.

The company's agenda during SIMA included commercial and institutional meetings that highlighted the project's evolution and the growing demand for international real estate assets supported by solid corporate structures.

In this context, Alberto Muñoz, Commercial Director of Larimar City Resort, stated that "there is a growing demand for real estate products capable of offering profitability, security, and a long-term vision." Meanwhile, José Joaquín Alonso, Director of External Sales, emphasized the potential of the Dominican Republic as a strategic market for international real estate investment and the added value provided by the support of a publicly listed company such as CLERHP.

The company's participation concluded with a presentation by Juan Andrés Romero, President of CLERHP and CEO of Larimar City Resort, at the SIMA auditorium, where he discussed current international investment opportunities linked to the real estate sector and Larimar's development model.

In addition to its institutional activity during the fair, the company held private meetings with investors, shareholders, collaborators, and international suppliers, advancing new strategic partnerships that will be announced progressively. Larimar's presence in Madrid also generated significant media interest, with more than a dozen interview requests made to the company's senior executives throughout the event.

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Contacts:

MACARENA PERONA, macarena.perona@clerhp.com +1 8096301698