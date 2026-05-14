Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Explores Clean Cooking and Fish Smoking Climate Initiative Concept in Senegal

Concept contemplates future integration of digital monitoring technologies and community-focused climate infrastructure solutions.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions company operating across compliance and voluntary carbon markets, today announced the exploration of a clean cooking and fish smoking climate initiative concept in Senegal focused on evaluating potential pathways for emissions reductions, improved fuel efficiency, and community-based climate infrastructure solutions.

The initiative is currently at an early exploratory stage and is intended to assess opportunities associated with cleaner cooking technologies and, in later phases, more efficient fish smoking activities in rural communities.

Traditional cooking and fish smoking practices continue to contribute to deforestation, indoor air pollution, and high fuel consumption across many regions. The concept contemplates the potential use of improved cookstoves and more efficient fish smoking systems intended to reduce biomass consumption while supporting broader sustainable development objectives over the long term.

As part of the exploratory framework, Karbon-X is also evaluating the potential future integration of digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification ("dMRV") technologies, including the Company's internally developed Mercury platform, an interactive digital tool designed to calculate and visualize the potential carbon savings of ecological projects across the globe. The platform is intended to support greater transparency, environmental analysis, and long-term scalability across climate infrastructure initiatives.

"Climate infrastructure projects increasingly require thoughtful integration between environmental objectives, technology, and community engagement," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X. "This exploratory initiative reflects the type of long-term climate development opportunities we believe may continue to emerge across international markets as demand grows for scalable and measurable environmental solutions."

The concept could support multiple areas of impact over time, including reduced fuel consumption, improved household air quality, and enhanced operational efficiency associated with local cooking and fish smoking activities. The broader exploratory framework also contemplates local engagement, technology accessibility, and long-term sustainability considerations.

"Early-stage climate initiatives require careful evaluation of implementation pathways, stakeholder participation, and long-term operational viability," said Mercedes Garcia Madero, Vice President of Project Development at Karbon-X. "Our current focus is on assessing opportunities that may support both environmental integrity and meaningful local impact over time."

Karbon-X believes initiatives evaluating the integration of digital MRV technologies with community-based climate solutions may play an increasingly important role in the evolution of high-integrity carbon markets and broader climate finance mechanisms.

The exploratory initiative forms part of Karbon-X's broader strategy to assess international climate project opportunities and support the development of technology-enabled environmental infrastructure solutions across global markets.

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally.

For more information, visit www.karbon-x.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated development, scalability, implementation, monitoring capabilities, environmental impact, and future potential of the Senegal clean cooking and fish smoking initiative. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Karbon-X undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

Vice President of Marketing

Karbon-X Corp.

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-explores-clean-cooking-and-fish-smoking-climate-initiative-concept-in-sen-1166800