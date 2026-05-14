Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Explorer zur Gelddruckmaschine? Dieser Goldwert zündet gerade die nächste Stufe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D6NL | ISIN: US19179P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARBON-X CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARBON-X CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Explores Clean Cooking and Fish Smoking Climate Initiative Concept in Senegal

Concept contemplates future integration of digital monitoring technologies and community-focused climate infrastructure solutions.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions company operating across compliance and voluntary carbon markets, today announced the exploration of a clean cooking and fish smoking climate initiative concept in Senegal focused on evaluating potential pathways for emissions reductions, improved fuel efficiency, and community-based climate infrastructure solutions.

The initiative is currently at an early exploratory stage and is intended to assess opportunities associated with cleaner cooking technologies and, in later phases, more efficient fish smoking activities in rural communities.

Traditional cooking and fish smoking practices continue to contribute to deforestation, indoor air pollution, and high fuel consumption across many regions. The concept contemplates the potential use of improved cookstoves and more efficient fish smoking systems intended to reduce biomass consumption while supporting broader sustainable development objectives over the long term.

As part of the exploratory framework, Karbon-X is also evaluating the potential future integration of digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification ("dMRV") technologies, including the Company's internally developed Mercury platform, an interactive digital tool designed to calculate and visualize the potential carbon savings of ecological projects across the globe. The platform is intended to support greater transparency, environmental analysis, and long-term scalability across climate infrastructure initiatives.

"Climate infrastructure projects increasingly require thoughtful integration between environmental objectives, technology, and community engagement," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X. "This exploratory initiative reflects the type of long-term climate development opportunities we believe may continue to emerge across international markets as demand grows for scalable and measurable environmental solutions."

The concept could support multiple areas of impact over time, including reduced fuel consumption, improved household air quality, and enhanced operational efficiency associated with local cooking and fish smoking activities. The broader exploratory framework also contemplates local engagement, technology accessibility, and long-term sustainability considerations.

"Early-stage climate initiatives require careful evaluation of implementation pathways, stakeholder participation, and long-term operational viability," said Mercedes Garcia Madero, Vice President of Project Development at Karbon-X. "Our current focus is on assessing opportunities that may support both environmental integrity and meaningful local impact over time."

Karbon-X believes initiatives evaluating the integration of digital MRV technologies with community-based climate solutions may play an increasingly important role in the evolution of high-integrity carbon markets and broader climate finance mechanisms.

The exploratory initiative forms part of Karbon-X's broader strategy to assess international climate project opportunities and support the development of technology-enabled environmental infrastructure solutions across global markets.

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally.

For more information, visit www.karbon-x.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated development, scalability, implementation, monitoring capabilities, environmental impact, and future potential of the Senegal clean cooking and fish smoking initiative. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Karbon-X undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo
Vice President of Marketing
Karbon-X Corp.
ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-explores-clean-cooking-and-fish-smoking-climate-initiative-concept-in-sen-1166800

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.