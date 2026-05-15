

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Eisai Co Ltd (ESALY.PK) on Friday reported lower profit for fiscal 2025, while revenue increased from the previous year.



Profit before tax fell 16.5% to 51.0 billion yen from 61.1 billion yen last year.



Operating profit declined 18.8% to 44.1 billion yen from 54.4 billion yen a year earlier.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased to 38.6 billion yen or 136.78 yen per basic share from 46.4 billion yen or 163.76 yen per basic share last year.



Revenue, however, increased 4.6% to 825.4 billion yen from 789.4 billion yen a year ago.



For fiscal 2026, profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to increase 35.6% to 52.3 billion yen or 185.00 yen per share.



Revenue is forecast to grow 7.0% to 883.5 billion yen.



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