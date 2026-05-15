

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Chiba Bank, Ltd (CHBAY) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY94.063 billion, or JPY133.75 per share. This compares with JPY74.259 billion, or JPY104.17 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.9% to JPY445.037 billion from JPY362.179 billion last year.



The Chiba Bank, Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY94.063 Bln. vs. JPY74.259 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY133.75 vs. JPY104.17 last year. -Revenue: JPY445.037 Bln vs. JPY362.179 Bln last year.



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