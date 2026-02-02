

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Chiba Bank, Ltd (CHBAY) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY68.805 billion, or JPY97.58 per share. This compares with JPY54.533 billion, or JPY76.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.3% to JPY323.670 billion from JPY262.602 billion last year.



The Chiba Bank, Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 127.97 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 131.600 B



