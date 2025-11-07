

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Chiba Bank, Ltd reported that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent was 44.2 billion yen, an increase of 17.0% from last year. Profit per share was 62.50 yen compared to 52.79 yen. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, ordinary income was 211.4 billion yen, up 21.7%.



For fiscal 2025, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 85.0 billion yen, and earnings per share of 120.68 yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News