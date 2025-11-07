

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Chiba Bank, Ltd (CHBAY) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY44.222 billion, or JPY62.50 per share. This compares with JPY37.772 billion, or JPY52.79 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.7% to JPY211.370 billion from JPY173.634 billion last year.



The Chiba Bank, Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY44.222 Bln. vs. JPY37.772 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY62.50 vs. JPY52.79 last year. -Revenue: JPY211.370 Bln vs. JPY173.634 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News