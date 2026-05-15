Key Highlights

Appointment: Alejandro Sucre joins the Board of Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90), effective immediately.

Current role: Founder and General Partner of the Venezuela Oil, Gas and Mining Fund, a private equity fund investing across oil, gas and mining.

Capital markets: Founder and Chairman of Inversiones Crecepymes C.A., the first impact-investment IPO fund listed on the Caracas Stock Exchange.

Recent operating success: Built BlueHouse Organics into Canada's #1 organic broccolini producer (2017-2025) with B2B partnerships across Costco, Loblaw and Sobeys.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company"), a Canadian precious-metals exploration company advancing the high-grade Dios Padre gold-copper-silver project in Sonora, Mexico, today announced the appointment of Alejandro Sucre to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

"We are delighted to welcome Alejandro to the Board of Regency Silver. His capital-markets and impact-investing experience brings the kind of business knowledge we want around the table as we advance the Dios Padre discovery and broaden our investor base,"- Bruce Bragagnolo, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Regency Silver Corp.

Education & Recent Credentials

Harvard Business School, OPM Program; MBA, IESA; MA Economics, University of Chicago; BSc Economics, Iowa State University.

AI Fundamentals for Non-Data Scientists, University of Pennsylvania (2024); Venture Capital Certificate, Schulich Venture Academy (2023); Generative AI, IBM (2023); ESG, Global Impact Investor Network (2021).

Regular columnist, El Universal (1994-present); past contributor, The Wall Street Journal and Corporate Renewal Journal.

CEDICE Free Enterprise Think Tank - present.Foreign Policy Director and Director of the Foreign Policy Observatory.

Stock Option Grant

In connection with the appointment of its new directors, the Company has granted a total of 2,500,000 incentive stock options under its equity incentive plan. The options are exercisable at C$0.125 per share for a term of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Regency Silver Corp.

Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) is a Canadian mineral-exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-grade gold, copper and silver deposits in Mexico. Its flagship asset is the Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico, where the Company has reported a large, high-grade gold-copper-silver discovery interpreted as a magmatic-hydrothermal system that widens at depth.

Website: www.regency-silver.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the appointment of Mr. Sucre, the granting of stock options, and the Company's exploration plans at the Dios Padre project. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Tags: Regency Silver Corp, RSMX, RSMXF, ZJ90, Alejandro Sucre, board appointment, TSX Venture Exchange, Dios Padre, Sonora Mexico, gold copper silver exploration, private equity, impact investing, ESG, mining finance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297593

Source: Regency Silver Corp.