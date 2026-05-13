Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.
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Regency Silver Corp.: Expanding Its High-Grade Gold-Silver-Copper Breccia System in Sonora, Mexico
Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (the "Company" or "Regency Silver") reviewed its high-grade mineral exploration programme at its flagship Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico, including positive drill results.
The article examines Regency Silver's active step-out drilling programme at the Dios Padre breccia system, against the backdrop of rising precious metals demand and growing investor interest in high-grade, multi-metal discoveries in established mining jurisdictions.
To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/05/13/regency-silver-expands-high-grade-gold-silver-copper-discovery-at-dios-padre-in-sonora-mexico/
About Regency Silver Corp.
Regency Silver is a Canadian resource company exploring for high-grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. The company's flagship Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico has returned significant drill results across an expanding gold-copper-silver discovery zone. To learn more about Regency Silver, visit their website. For the latest updates, follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.
Contact:
Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO
Phone: 1-604-417-9517
Email: bruce@regency-silver.com
About Market One
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Contact:
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1-778-836-0109
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297354
Source: Market One Media Group Inc.