Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

Regency Silver Corp.: Expanding Its High-Grade Gold-Silver-Copper Breccia System in Sonora, Mexico

Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (the "Company" or "Regency Silver") reviewed its high-grade mineral exploration programme at its flagship Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico, including positive drill results.

The article examines Regency Silver's active step-out drilling programme at the Dios Padre breccia system, against the backdrop of rising precious metals demand and growing investor interest in high-grade, multi-metal discoveries in established mining jurisdictions.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/05/13/regency-silver-expands-high-grade-gold-silver-copper-discovery-at-dios-padre-in-sonora-mexico/

About Regency Silver Corp.

Regency Silver is a Canadian resource company exploring for high-grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. The company's flagship Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico has returned significant drill results across an expanding gold-copper-silver discovery zone. To learn more about Regency Silver, visit their website. For the latest updates, follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297354

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.